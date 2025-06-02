I’ve been a Docker enthusiast for ages. It’s easy to use, has a solid collection of images, and boasts a sleek ecosystem comprising add-ons, desktop apps, and a decent orchestration platform. But a few weeks ago, I began using Podman as my primary container runtime, and it’s a decision I don’t regret. After all, Podman is a lot more secure than Docker, supports systemd automation, and can run containers inside pods.

I’ve mostly used Portainer to manage my container suite, but the limitations of the free version have started to become more apparent as I work on complex projects. Since I’d already stepped out of my comfort zone, I figured I might as well switch to a different container management UI and began using Cockpit to control my Podman workstation. To my surprise, Cockpit is a highly useful control panel for my Podman-based container suite.

Related A beginner's guide to containerization with Podman Looking for a secure, daemonless alternative to Docker? Podman has got your back

4 Cockpit-Podman makes container management a cinch

And it’s far from the only add-on at my disposal