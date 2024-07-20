Key Takeaways New PC gaming handhelds offer great performance, and aren't due for upgrades anytime soon, making it a great time to buy one now.

The Asus ROG Ally X and Steam Deck OLED are top choices for Windows and Linux gaming handhelds.

An array of gaming handheld options available now cater to varied needs, ensuring a buyer's market.

Gaming handhelds started out as a cool concept, but they've blossomed into a rapidly-growing sector of the PC gaming market. New concepts and releases feel like they're coming out all the time; in fact, we saw four of them debut at Computex in early June. With a whirlwind of releases and a quickly-evolving market, it's fair to wonder whether it's a good idea to buy one of the best PC gaming handhelds out there or wait. Two months ago, my answer was that you should certainly hold off on buying one. That was when an Asus ROG Ally refresh or successor was rumored to be imminent.

A lot has changed in just a few short months. We saw the new Asus ROG Ally X officially revealed at Computex, and it looks like a massive upgrade. There's still the Steam Deck OLED, which is a great option for people who want a Linux-based handheld that feels just like a console. And we didn't see a new chip appear in any of the new handhelds, except for a negligible spec bump to Intel's current-gen Core Ultra processor in the MSI Claw 8 AI+. Put it all together, and it's finally a great time to buy a PC gaming handheld again. Windows and Linux handhelds are at the top of their game, and a significant overhaul is too far out to be worth waiting for.

Related PC vs Android gaming handhelds: The battle is closer than you think Does the extra power of a PC gaming handheld automatically make Android handhelds a worse option? As it turns out, it's not that simple.

4 We're still a long way out from a chip upgrade

Neither the Steam Deck OLED or the ROG Ally X are true successors

Close

While the pace of new gaming handheld releases is blazing fast, the speed of chip and performance upgrades isn't. When Asus revealed the new ROG Ally X, it increased the amount of RAM available but kept the same Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor from the first ROG Ally. Presumably, the so-called "Ryzen Z2 Extreme" chip wasn't ready yet, and Asus didn't want to wait for it. Now that Asus released the ROG Ally X as a mid-cycle refresh, it's unlikely we'll see an ROG Ally 2 with new silicon for some time.

The story appears to be the same for the Steam Deck. Valve designer Lawrence Yang said in a November 2023 interview that a next-generation performance upgrade wouldn't be possible for about two or three years. We haven't gotten an update since that one, but Yang's comments would put a Steam Deck chip upgrade at sometime in 2025 at the earliest. It could be later than that, too. In other words, major performance upgrades won't be coming to the ROG Ally or the Steam Deck for at least a year or more. If you wait for more power, you'll be waiting a while.

3 The market is full of a variety of options

There are arguable too many options, but that creates a buyer's market