There was once a time when membrane keyboards were pretty much your only option. If you could find a mechanical keyboard, it was either old or ridiculously expensive. However, it seems these days that mechanical keyboards are pretty much the norm and have all but replaced membrane keyboards.

A membrane keyboard is just as the name would suggest, a keyboard with a thin rubber membrane inside. Unlike mechanical keyboards, they don't have individual switches for every key, they feature a membrane that is used to register all the keystrokes. A lot of businesses still use membrane keyboards, as they have the necessary features and functionalities, so there is no need to switch to a mechanical keyboard.

4 Versatile and cleanable

A lot of the time, membrane keyboards are made from cheaper plastic parts which, in turn, makes them lighter than other keyboards. This can make them easier to carry around with you when on the go. Plus, membrane keyboards can also be a lot thinner than your standard mechanical keyboard. This is because they don't have mechanical switches which occupy more height, and they also don't need extra sound-dampening added to them.

Most membrane keyboards are comprised of a bottom membrane layer, keyholes, and a top membrane layer, all of which are rather thin, even when combined. This allows them to still be the go-to keyboard for most laptops these days due to their thin nature, further adding to the versatility that they have to offer. The membrane also acts as a barrier for liquids, as a layer between the key crevices and the electronics inside. Fortunately, they are often also easier to take apart and clean, should you spill something on them, as they are comprised of fewer pieces. Plus, a lot of membrane keyboards are spill-resistant, so while you will still need to clean them, a small liquid spill shouldn't cause damage if you handle the accident well.

3 Silent typing experience

As the membrane is generally made out of some sort of rubber, they are nearly silent when typing on them. This is advantageous for all users, but especially those who work in busy environments such as office buildings and the like. While some users like the sound of typing on mechanical keyboards, there are just as many who think it is loud and annoying and prefer the near silence of a good membrane keyboard.

Thankfully, this is just how membrane keyboards are made and is a natural feature they all possess, not just particular "quiet" varieties like certain mechanical keyboards only. Furthermore, unlike mechanical keyboards, membrane keyboards don't require any extra sound-dampening foam inside the casing to help them stay near silent. If you're looking for a keyboard and noise is one of your concerns, you'll definitely be safe with a membrane keyboard.

2 Plenty of features

While membrane keyboards are generally cheaper, they still don't omit the secondary features that we all love to see on keyboards. A lot of membrane keyboards are available with a volume knob and plenty of media keys. You can also find membrane keyboards that feature dedicated macro keys as well.

A lot of membrane keyboards also come with controllable RGB lighting, and while they won't have per-key LEDs, they still offer a nice lighting effect. Membrane keyboards often come with anti-ghosting and different key rollover features, allowing the keyboard to register multiple keystrokes at once. While this feature may not be as strong on a membrane keyboard as it is on a mechanical one, it is still welcome to see.

1 Lower cost

This is going to be the biggest upside to membrane keyboards, and one of the aspects of their continued popularity. As they are comprised of so few components, most of which are plastic, they are easy to mass-produce. This also makes them cheaper to produce, meaning they can be sold at ridiculously cheap prices to end users who don't need anything fancy and just want something to type on.

Membrane keyboards can be had for as little as $10, if not cheaper, when you're just looking for a cheap no-frills keyboard. However, companies such as Keychron offer membrane keyboards with a bit more elegance, such as the B1 Pro. The B1 Pro is priced at around $40, and when compared to some of Keychron's own mechanical keyboards, such as the Q65 max at $209, it is easy to see why membrane keyboards are still around.

They still have something to offer

Just as Hall effect keyboards are yet to displace other mechanical keyboards, mechanical keyboards are still a ways off from completely replacing membrane keyboards. Membrane keyboards can still offer many of the functions that users need, at a fraction of the cost. Not everyone needs all the bells and whistles when it comes to typing, they just need something that will do the job. It is also worth remembering that most laptops, even a lot of MacBooks, still use membrane keyboards due to their slimmer and spill-resistant nature.

While membrane keyboards probably won't last as long as their mechanical counterparts, they still offer a good experience. Also, considering the price of a membrane keyboard can be less than the cost of your morning coffee, they are still a viable option. Combine this with the fact they can still have a pretty decent feature set, we are still a long way off from completely replacing membrane keyboards.