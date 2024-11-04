You wouldn't be blamed for thinking that the current CPU landscape is a mess. Intel has been in damage control for their last two hardware generations, and AMD disappointed enthusiasts with the Ryzen 9000 launch. Things haven't been going very well for either the blue team or the red team. Buying the latest and greatest isn't always the best value proposition, and that's the case right now more than ever with CPU platforms. Here are 3 reasons why you shouldn't bother moving to a new CPU platform— at least not yet.

4 You'll likely need a new motherboard and RAM

If you're upgrading an existing build, you'll need to drop some extra cash

Swapping to a new platform will always come at somewhat of a premium, but especially with the recent releases, chances are you'll need to upgrade multiple parts in your build. In the case of Intel's Arrow Lake, you'll need a new motherboard at the very least, and if you aren't running DDR5, be ready to reach back into your wallet. If you're already running on an AM5 board, this is not a concern for you, unless you plan on swapping to the blue team.

3 AMD's Ryzen 7000 series is a proven performer

You know what you're getting

Okay, Zen 5 is definitely not a "last-gen" platform, but the Ryzen 7000 series of desktop processors has been a hit in both productivity and gaming workloads. It's hard not to recommend them, especially with the blue team being in disarray.

While it may be on the new AM5 platform, enough time has passed for all the kinks to be worked out, and users no longer have to worry about instability on the 7000 series. You can have your cake and eat it too; you get the benefit of a presumably long upgrade path on AM5, and you also have something that performs well now. ​​​Buying anything newer just isn't as strong of a value proposition, especially if you're a gamer.

2 Intel Arrow Lake isn't a compelling buy

As it stands, it's just not worth it

Intel has hedged their new Arrow Lake architecture on efficiency, and as a result, a lot of those gains are lost on the end user, at least right now. Intel has objectively improved in the efficiency department, but it still doesn't hold a candle to AMD's best. The previous instability debacle of the 13th and 14th Gen processors also doesn't exactly inspire a lot of confidence.

Looking at the Core Ultra series through a performance lens doesn't do it any favors either. It's not bad by any stretch, but it doesn't blow the previous generation away. It certainly doesn't warrant splashing cash on a whole new motherboard and RAM. Future driver updates may change things for the blue team's latest offering, but as it currently stands, Arrow Lake just doesn't bring enough improvement over last-gen processors.

1 New AMD X3D chips on the horizon

Bide your time while prices fluctuate

If your main workload is a gaming one, it's definitely worth waiting to see how the new X3D series shakes up the landscape. If the leaks are to be believed, the 9800X3D might be a huge step forward for AMD.

Rumors and leaks are not always reliable, of course, but they claim that the reason for the huge rise in performance is because of the way the 3D V-Cache is implemented on the die. To put it simply, the cache on previous X3D chips sat atop other components on the die because of sensitivity to heat. With the new implementation, the cache is able to sit far closer to the socket, in theory enabling higher clocks and memory speed. That's a pretty simplified explanation, but that's all to say that this isn't just a new coat of paint from AMD.

Even if you opt to buy from the aforementioned Ryzen 7000 series, you'll likely be able to find one for a better price than you can right now. Intel's last gen offerings will also likely fluctuate through the holiday season. It's worth pumping the brakes on your purchase if your goal is churning out high framerates.

Just wait a little bit longer, it'll be worth it

The current landscape isn't great for those looking to upgrade, but a lot can change in a matter of weeks. Depending on what your workload is, a lot of value can be found by waiting just a little longer. Prices will come down on older components, and newer components will go through some much needed post-release TLC.