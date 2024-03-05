The Nintendo Switch is one of the best-selling consoles ever, and it's still moving considerable units more than seven years after its initial release. With great battery life, Nintendo exclusives, and a low cost of entry, it isn't hard to figure out why the handheld is so popular. Although there are clearly benefits to owning a Switch, the console pales in comparison to the best PC gaming handhelds you can get today. With better specs, performance, game support, and versatility, you'll get more out of a PC gaming handheld than a Switch.

My colleague João recently gave his reasons for why PC gaming handhelds can't compete with the Switch. However, in these four ways, it's the Switch that can't compete with PC gaming handhelds.

4 Worse value

The Switch is cheaper, but it's difficult to say it's a better value

It's true that the Nintendo Switch costs less than the average PC gaming handheld. In fact, priced at $300, it's cheaper than all of them. The only one that comes close is the standard Steam Deck, specifically the 64GB version that retails for $350. However, that model is being phased out, so the starting configuration going forward will be 256GB of storage for $400. That's a bit more than the Switch, but you can easily spend close to $1,000 on a PC gaming handheld, especially if you upgrade it. Here's the thing: just because the Switch is cheaper doesn't mean it's a better value.

Value is a hard thing to quantify, because what's valuable to each person can vary. For example, if Nintendo exclusive games are valuable, the Switch will be the best-value console around. But using objective hardware comparisons, you get better specs for your dollars with a PC gaming handheld. Put simply, you get a gaming PC — either one running Windows or Linux — for as little as $350. We're going to dive deeper into all the functionality a PC gaming handheld can offer, and there's a lot of it. Compared to the average PC gaming handheld, the Switch is a worse value.

3 Less versatility

The Nintendo Switch's calling card isn't as unique in 2024

Seven years ago, the Switch was the pinnacle of versatility. You could use it as a handheld, with a TV, and even detach the controllers. However, none of those features are particularly unique in 2024. PC gaming handhelds obviously have handheld mode, they can all be connected to external monitors and TVs, and the Lenovo Legion Go sports detachable controllers. So, the Switch's versatile form factor isn't as impressive as it once was.

Then there's the fact that PC gaming handhelds are Windows or Linux machines that can be used for things far beyond handheld gaming. They could replace your entire gaming PC with the right peripherals, and can compete with some low-end gaming laptops. While it isn't as common, there's no reason why a PC gaming handheld couldn't be your only PC. It has the performance, software compatibility, and upgradeability to allow for that kind of use case. That's unprecedented versatility, and it makes the Switch feel less impressive.

2 Worse game support and performance

PC gaming handhelds can play games better than the Switch

There are only so many Nintendo exclusives out there, and not every major game supports the Switch. If a game does support the Switch, chances are, it is extremely limited due to the console's performance constraints. For example, Fortnite is supported on the Switch, but it is barely playable due to the slow processor and 60Hz display. Objectively, the Switch has worse game support and performance capabilities than a comparable PC gaming handheld. If you're looking to play bona-fide AAA titles in a portable form factor, the Switch isn't the solution — but a PC gaming handheld is.

1 Underwhelming hardware

Even the Switch OLED still has a meager 60Hz display

The area where Nintendo's Switch most clearly falters when compared to PC gaming handhelds is in raw performance and specs. As the name suggests, PC gaming handhelds include laptop-class processors. A few of them use capable AMD chips, and the MSI Claw is set to launch with Intel Core Ultra in the future. These all crush the Switch in terms of performance.

Another key pain point with the Switch is its display. Although Nintendo added an OLED variant to the Switch lineup, it's still a 720p display panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. The display features on PC gaming handhelds vary, but the best ones support up to a 1600p resolution, 144Hz, and OLED technology. That means your games will look better on a PC gaming handheld than a Switch. Due to the refresh rate limitation, your response time and in-game performance could be worse as well.

You should only buy a switch for Nintendo exclusives

With that being said, it's clear that PC gaming handhelds aren't for everyone. For example, the Nintendo Switch is the obvious choice for people who consider Nintendo exclusives to be extremely valuable. It's also an excellent option for people who view ease-of-use and battery life as their top priorities. But for everyone else, PC gaming handhelds are better in plenty of ways that matter. They can leverage your existing library of PC games, maximize performance, and serve multiple use cases. When these factors are considered, the seven-year-old Switch just can't compete.