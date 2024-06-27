To get the fastest speeds, devices should use a wired Ethernet connection for internet access whenever possible. Computers, consoles, and even some smart home devices can tap into Ethernet for the best performance. However, it's impossible to understate the importance of Wi-Fi in 2024. There are plenty of devices that need it, from the best smartphones to internet-connected appliances and lights. If your Wi-Fi speeds are feeling slow, it's easy to immediately call up an internet service provider (ISP) to upgrade to a more expensive plan with faster speeds and higher data limits.

Before you do that, consider whether it's time to upgrade your router. Many people are still using their ISP-supplied router, which could be limiting performance. Or, they're using an older third-party router that can't take advantage of modern technologies. With advancements like Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 7, and mesh networking, there are a handful of ways to upgrade your internet speed without getting a more expensive plan. In fact, if you pay more for internet without upgrading your router, you might not get all the benefits you'll be paying for.

4 New features

The right router can make all the difference

A modern router comes with a slew of new features you probably wouldn't expect, especially if you're coming from an ancient one. You can manage settings, network name and password, and more straight from your smartphone. This can have a practical benefit and help you improve network performance. You see, having too many devices on your network can bog the whole thing down. That's why only devices that really need an internet connection should be connected to your Wi-Fi network.

With modern routers, you can see every single device that's connected to your Wi-Fi network, as well as suspend or block certain devices. This will help you figure out if there are devices connected to the internet that don't need to be. By eliminating these unnecessary devices and redundancy, your internet will feel faster thanks to there being fewer devices on your Wi-Fi network.

3 More security

Newer routers may feature better security protocols

Close

This won't help you get better speeds, but security should always be top of mind whenever networking is in the conversation. If it's been a while since you've upgraded your router, it may still be using the WPA2 security protocol. Or worse, something older. WPA2 is more than a decade old and has been cracked, and was replaced with a newer WPA3 standard. Picking out a new router won't just improve performance — it'll also make your network more secure with WPA2.

2 Better coverage

Mesh Wi-Fi systems can eliminate dead zones for good

Source: Asus

If coverage is the issue, buying a more expensive internet plan won't help solve your problems at all. Instead, you'll want to invest in a mesh Wi-Fi router system. These work by connecting one central router to multiple access points spread throughout your home or apartment. Instead of trying to connect to one router that may be far away, your devices can connect to the closest access point. This can improve speed and give better Wi-Fi coverage, making mesh systems appealing for people in large homes or those with a lot of interference. Only a router upgrade can help with coverage, so it's especially something to think about if Wi-Fi is spotty in certain areas.

1 Faster speeds

Your router might not be making the most of your current internet plan

The obvious reason that you may want to upgrade your router is to gain faster internet speeds. Just like your internet plan itself, your router only supports a certain amount of speed. You can pay hundreds of dollars a month for a Gigabit or higher internet plan from your ISP, but if your router doesn't match that speed, it won't matter. This is why it's recommended to consider upgrading your router before paying more for a higher-speed internet plan. If your router isn't capable of matching the highest speed supported by your current plan, you won't even need to upgrade to a new one. You'll just need to pay a one-time fee for a new router.

There are also new Wi-Fi specifications, like Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7, that work on some devices and routers. By now, many smartphones, laptops, and other devices support Wi-Fi 6E. Others are starting to pop up that support Wi-Fi 7, which is considered a big upgrade for Wi-Fi. But if your router doesn't also support Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7, you won't get the benefits that come with those protocols. Upgrade your router first, see if your speeds improve, and then decide if you really need a better internet plan.

When it's time to upgrade your internet plan

A router isn't always the solution for improving your connectivity. You can use a speed test website to find out what kind of speeds you're getting from your router. There will always be a dropoff in speed going from Ethernet to Wi-Fi, but if your wireless speeds are near what is advertised by your internet plan, your router may be the limiting factor. For example, even if you have the best router in the world, a 100 Mbps internet plan will keep speeds under 100 Mbps. The only way to improve from there is to upgrade to a better plan, like Gigabit.

Your internet plan and model of router both play a part in wireless speed, coverage, and overall performance. There will be times when it's necessary to upgrade both your plan and router at various points. However, you should always check your router first. The worst thing you can do is pay a higher monthly fee for an internet plan and not get the benefits due to having a weak router.