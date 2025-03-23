Windows isn’t the only operating system you can run on your PC. Provided you have space on your local drive, you can use multiple partitions to run different Linux distros, create storage partitions, and more. With storage so cheap these days, most users have multiple drives for managing operating systems and data on their desktops. However, it is still possible to partition your drive, and there are good reasons to use multiple ones.

For example, with multiple partitions, your data is potentially more secure. If malicious code infects your Windows partition, it is less likely to find your data. However, this isn’t entirely true if you have an intelligent and complex virus or ransomware attack. So, ensure that you use the best security practices on your machine. Another possibility is using different file systems on a different partition. Let’s look at why you might want to use multiple partitions on your Windows PC.

4 Create a data partition

Reinstall Windows without affecting your personal files.