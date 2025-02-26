While I personally greatly prefer building a PC myself over buying a prebuilt one, I can’t deny there are merits to buying a system that’s already been put together, tested, and shipped to your door. There’s a lot of elitism surrounding having to “do it yourself” and, honestly, a lot of that is misplaced. If you’re a first-time buyer looking to get into PC gaming, a prebuilt might be a compelling option for you, and here are 4 reasons why you shouldn’t overlook them.

Related 5 gaming PC building tips to maximize FPS per dollar When squeezing the maximum FPS for your budget is the goal, these tips are all you need

4 Warranty support for your whole computer

The peace of mind can be worth it