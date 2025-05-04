Buying a Raspberry Pi Zero back in 2016 taught me a lot about Linux, automation, containerization, and other aspects of computing. Since then, I’ve brought plenty of DIY ideas to life with Single-Board Computers – and my repertoire of SBC projects has expanded even further after I started writing for XDA. Although I’ve largely shifted my focus to the Raspberry Pi 5, I’ve also reviewed a plethora of SBCs during that time, ranging from cool-looking devices with major dealbreakers to fully-functional RISC-V systems and NAS-centric boards.

However, the Radxa X4 stood apart from the rest of the SBC crowd when I reviewed it back in September 2024, and over the last couple of months, it has become an important part of my computing lab. What's weird is that I haven't seen the Radxa X4 mentioned anywhere, even though it’s hands-down my favorite SBC in recent times.

Related 5 amazing computing devices you can buy instead of a Raspberry Pi 5 The Raspberry Pi 5 may be a terrific system for DIY projects, but there are plenty of other alternatives for tinkerers

About this article: In case you're wondering, then no, Radxa X4 hasn't sponsored the post. This is just me fanboying over an SBC that's extremely underrated in the tinkering community.

1 An x86 CPU at an affordable price

It costs about the same as an RPi 5 4GB model