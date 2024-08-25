Key Takeaways AMD Ryzen 9000 CPUs are efficient, affordable, and offer improved performance for productivity tasks.

Cooling demands are low with Ryzen 9000 series CPUs, making them easy to cool even with budget coolers.

Upgrading to a Ryzen 9000 CPU is easy if you already have an AM5 motherboard, making it a future-proof option.

If you're on the hunt for the best desktop CPU, AMD seems to be the only option for now. Intel is a bit busy with the whole Raptor Lake instability fiasco, so the new Ryzen 9000 processors have no competition as a result. These new Zen 5 chips are efficient, they work with existing AM5 motherboards, and cost less than their last generation counterparts. While these chips might not be the fastest in terms of gaming performance, here we highlight some excellent reasons to buy a Ryzen 9000 series CPU right now.

Related Best coolers for AMD Ryzen 5 9600X With a powerful Ryzen chip, you'll still need a powerful cooler for your processor to perform its best. Here are all the best 9600X coolers out now.

4 You care about productivity and performance

A perfect blend of performance and efficiency

Close

While testing the Ryzen 9 9900X and 9950X, we found the Zen 5 chips to be 5% to 10% faster than last year's 7900X and 7950X, respectively. That might not sound like a lot, but you also have to factor in the fact that the Ryzen 9 9950X draws 50W less power than the 7950X. On top of that, it also costs $50 less than the 7950X did at launch. This combination of improved performance and efficiency makes the Ryzen 9000 series a great choice if you prioritize productivity performance over everything else.

If you care about content creation, 3D rendering, or large-scale data processing, the Ryzen 9000 series will be great for you. The efficiency gains translate to quieter and cooler operation, which are important elements when you are running demanding workloads over extended periods. Now, I'm not here to argue that these chips will be a valid upgrade for anyone who already owns a 7000 series CPU. However, if you're building a new system with productivity in mind, these Zen 5 chips will not disappoint.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X With the same cores and threads as its predecessor, the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X is a powerful processor built on the new Zen 5 architecture. It's cheaper, doesn't run as hot, and sucks less power from the motherboard, resulting in an efficient flagship CPU. $650 at Newegg

AMD Ryzen 9 9900X AMD's Ryzen 9 9900X is a strong contender for creator systems and gaming rigs. 12 physical cores make this a powerful processor and the low 120W TDP ensures you won't need the most expensive CPU coolers to keep it from melting. $499 at Newegg

3 You want a system that's easy to cool

A major benefit of buying an efficient CPU

We compared the Ryzen 7 9700X against the 9950X, and while the latter was obviously more powerful, the 9700X showed a maximum power draw of 88W during our benchmarks. The 9700X is a strong mid-range CPU, and the fact that it packs all that performance without being a power-hungry chip is nothing short of impressive. As a result of this efficiency, it's super easy to cool. Even a budget CPU cooler should be effective enough for the Zen 5 chips.

The higher-end Ryzen 9 9900X isn't that bad either, and while the flagship 9950X has the highest thermals and power draw, it's still easier to cool than Intel's 14th-gen Core i9 parts. Putting all that together, if you buy a Ryzen 9000 series CPU, the cooling demands will be much lower than the competition. As such, you can get excellent performance out of a system without the need for a super fancy or noisy cooler. For those who care about a quiet system, this is a big win.

2 You already have an AM5 motherboard

Upgrading is easy with Zen 5

Platform longevity is one of the biggest strengths AMD has had over Intel in recent years. We've already seen this before with the AM4 platform, and AM5 continues the tradition. If you already have an AM5 motherboard such as a B650 or X670 board, it will work with the new Ryzen 9000 CPUs. This ease of upgrade will be particularly appealing to you if you previously invested in a cheaper CPU like the Ryzen 5 7500F or the 7600. With the Ryzen 9000 series now available, you have a valid and powerful upgrade option that won't require a complete system overhaul.

This sort of support puts Intel's socket longevity to shame. Intel tends to change its socket every two to three years, and that will be the case this year with their upcoming Arrow Lake processors. On the other hand, AM5 is going to stick around until 2027. The socket was initially introduced in 2022, so that's 5 years of support! The platform is relatively future-proof, and if you care about that sort of thing, upgrading to a Ryzen 9000 chip is not a bad idea.

AMD Ryzen 5 9600X The 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 9600X is a powerful processor with an efficient 65W TDP. This Zen 5 CPU has integrated graphics, DDR5 support, and a maximum boost of around 5.4GHz. It's ideal for systems where the most computing power isn't required, such as gaming rigs and general PC builds. $280 at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 9700X AMD's all-new Ryzen 7 9700X not only undercuts its predecessor, but it's more powerful and sips less electricity. 8 cores and 16 threads will ensure all your favorite games run as intended by the developers, and a 5.5 GHz boost speed will make easy work of heavier loads. $359 at Newegg

1 Perhaps you're upgrading from older hardware

It's time to say goodbye to DDR4

If you're still running a system with DDR4 memory, upgrading to a Ryzen 9000 series CPU is the perfect opportunity to make the jump to DDR5. DDR4 has served gamers and professionals well over the years, but DDR5 offers significant advantages in terms of speed, bandwidth, and efficiency. While DDR5 kits were ridiculously pricey at launch, you can now get 32GB of DDR5 memory like this T-Force Delta RGB kit for under $100. The newer DDR5 kits also have tighter timings and faster speeds, something a lot of games and apps are starting to take advantage of.

On top of that, if you were previously using something like a Ryzen 5 5600X or older, you're in for quite the upgrade. If you care about gaming, get the Ryzen 5 9600X, a cheap B650 motherboard, and some DDR5 memory, and you'll be good to go. Your new system will be faster, cooler, and more efficient. The only thing that might stop you from a complete system upgrade is the sad state of budget GPUs.

Not the most obvious upgrade

AMD has spoiled us a lot with CPU launches in recent years, so it's understandable why this year's Zen 5 launch is a bit disappointing to gamers. However, there are plenty of strengths to be found in the new Ryzen 9000 lineup, especially if you're upgrading from something cheap like a Ryzen 5 7500F or 7600. If you're on an even older DDR4 platform, the Ryzen 9000 lineup is even more compelling. However, some gamers who want the absolute best gaming performance might want to wait for the eventual 9000X3D launch.