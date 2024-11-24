Contrary to popular belief, AWS and Google Cloud are not just for commercial use. Both offer entry-level options for solo hobbyist projects, like personal websites or web apps. You could self-host these services, but here are 4 compelling reasons you should consider Google Cloud or AWS for your next project.

Related 10 projects I host on my Proxmox home lab Need some cool project ideas for your Proxmox server? This list can help you out

4 Always-on availability

Avoid unexpected shutdowns

Self-hosting a project can be a great way to have complete control over all aspects of the operation, but this also means you're responsible for any potential problems with the hardware and underlying software. Being on the hook for reliability can be bothersome if something you do starts to pick up steam.

Choosing a service like AWS or Google Cloud allows you to utilize their enterprise-grade server hardware, with all the redundancies that come with it. Even if your own hardware has an unexpected shutdown due to weather or other failures, your project will still be available for those who want access to it.

Related You might want to think twice about self-hosting these 4 services There are a couple of caveats you should be aware of before you try to run these apps on your home lab

3 Great scalability

Add more juice if you need it

Close

Scaling your own hardware when hosting projects locally can be a costly endeavor. Storage is one thing, but if you need more processing power, you'll need to put in a lot of legwork. For a price, AWS and Google Cloud allow you to scale your projects as needed. It's also useful if you need to downsize; simply paying a bit less is much easier versus having to sell off hardware you've already purchased.

2 Cost-effective

Free plans come with more benefits than you'd think

Depending on what you're using them for, the free tier of both AWS and Google Cloud feature a surprising amount of capability for not having to shell out any cash. Both services offer a level of "always free" services with limited features, but if you're looking to get a taste of what both services can do, they offer free trials, allowing you to scale up your project a bit without committing.

Related 7 things you should know before you buy a server PC Buying a server PC is different from getting a gaming rig, and here are seven things you should keep in mind before you grab one for your home lab

1 Wide range of services available

Many of them are plug and play

Using Google Cloud or AWS means you have access to their suite of services, many of which can be set up without much hassle. Web servers, compute services, commerce platforms, and even access to AI and machine learning capabilities are all things you can incorporate into your personal projects. Many can be up and running with just a few clicks to activate them.

Related 5 obscure self-hosted services worth checking out Despite their small userbase, these apps serve as great additions to every computing enthusiast's home lab

Don't be limited by the hardware you own

Whether you're just a hobbyist web developer or someone simply exploring new technologies, both AWS and Google Cloud are great options for projects of all sizes. There are certain services you can get away with hosting yourself, but it's worth considering a third-party host, especially if you plan on needing a more robust, scalable solution in the future.