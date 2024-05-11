Key Takeaways More apps are available on Windows, especially for enterprise environments, due to a larger ecosystem of developers.

Windows PCs are upgradable, with options for RAM and storage upgrades, unlike the Mac Mini.

Better driver support on Windows makes it easier to get all devices working properly, unlike Linux which can be finicky.

When you think of mini computers, your mind will most likely jump to Apple's Mac Mini first and foremost. It's arguably the most popular mini computer out there, so that's completely understandable. But if you look hard enough, there's no shortage of mini Windows PCs out there either. In fact, I'd argue that if you're looking to buy a mini computer, a Windows computer should be your first choice, even if the popular Mac Mini looks appealing with its tiny design and impressive performance. Here are a few reasons why.

4 There are more apps available

Especially for enterprise environments

The first thing to note is that Windows, as the most popular operating system in the world, also has the largest ecosystem of developers. In turn, that means it has the most apps. Sure, most of the more mainstream apps will probably run on both platforms, especially with web apps being so prevalent, but there are still many things that only work on Windows but not Mac or Linux.

For example, the Microsoft 365 suite has Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote apps for both, but Publisher and Access are exclusively available on Windows. These aren't apps everyone needs, but they're still used in business environments, and that's one of the most popular audiences for mini PCs.

In fact, there are going to be a lot of niche business apps that simply won't run on macOS without emulation. If your business has been using the same apps for decades, it's very likely they're made exclusively for Windows, so moving out of that ecosystem just isn't possible. The same goes for Linux. While there's a very passionate community that develops alternatives to popular Windows apps, that's all they are — alternatives. Migrating to a new platform can be a headache, so keep this factor in mind when making your decision.

3 Windows PCs are actually upgradable

At least to some extent

While not necessarily a software consideration, if you're pondering whether to get a Windows-based mini PC or a Mac Mini, you'll need to consider the upgradability of the machines. There are a lot of different mini PCs in the Windows space, while the Mac Mini (and Mac Studio) are the only options on Apple's side. And the problem with those options is that they just offer no upgrade path in terms of hardware.

Mini PCs running Windows will often have soldered processors, but at the very least the RAM and storage is usually upgradable. The Geekom Mini IT13 I recently reviewed, for example, has easily accessible RAM slots, an M.2 SSD, and even enough space for a full 2.5-inch SATA drive. You unfortunately can't modify any of that with a Mac.

2 Better driver support

It's much easier to get things running smoothly

This point doesn't contrast Windows so much with macOS (which has fairly fixed updates) here, but rather is in contrast to Linux. Most PCs on the market are sold with Windows pre-installed or as the primary option that manufacturers take into consideration. What this means is that manufacturers are usually not expecting you to install Linux on those PCs. While things may work just fine, you're much more likely to run into issues getting all the drivers up and running properly. And if you do, there's a good chance you won't be able to get support from the PC manufacturer, either, since it's not a scenario that they had planned for.

This may be especially problematic with uncommon external devices, like external GPUs. Driver support for GPUs can be pretty finicky on Linux, and if it's something you upgrade over time, you may have problems finding drivers for different brands of cards. Furthermore, with macOS, you can forget about external GPUs entirely. Unless you have an old Intel-based Mac, that just won't be an option.

Additionally, there are even more specific devices, like Smart Card readers or other peripherals that can be common in business environments, and they might not have proper Linux drivers. Many times, even when they're available they can be harder to find, so it just causes headaches all around.

1 Gaming

Just about every game is made for Windows