Key Takeaways Windows offers complete compatibility with all games, ensuring that any game you choose will run on your handheld, unlike Linux which may have limitations and unable to run certain games.

Xbox PC Game Pass provides access to a wide range of games, including high-quality titles, making it a valuable subscription for gaming handheld users. However, it is only available on Windows, so Linux users would miss out on this opportunity.

Windows is more versatile than Linux, allowing your gaming handheld to also serve as a primary desktop PC with the ability to connect peripherals and a monitor, providing a full-fledged computing experience. This adds value to a Windows-based handheld.

Gaming handhelds are gaining popularity, and there are many more options other than the Steam Deck you can get right now. But while the Steam Deck runs a custom OS based on Linux, some of these great alternatives use Windows 11 instead. It's easy to criticize Windows for its poor touchscreen support and a lack of thoughtful features to make handheld use simpler. However, Linux has its own issues when used on handheld gaming devices.

I just bought a gaming handheld for myself, and a few things completely ruled out the Steam Deck as an option. The hardware is great, but Linux makes the device an impossible choice for my use case. Other gamers might run into the same issues, so the Asus ROG Ally or the Ayaneo Kun might be a better pick. Here's why I think Windows 11 is a much better OS for gaming handhelds than Linux, and why you might like it, too.

1 Complete compatibility with all games

Linux is getting better, but Windows is ready right now

A few years ago, gaming on Linux was an incredibly difficult endeavor. Now, thanks to Valve's work on the Steam Deck and Steam OS, it's a lot better. It's pretty easy to check on Steam whether an app or game will run well on the Steam Deck and any limitations. But the fact that you need to determine whether a game works on the Steam Deck is precisely the problem.

Most games run on the Steam Deck, but not all. Games with custom anti-cheat software are particularly tough for the Steam Deck to support since they are typically only available on Windows. This is true of Fortnite, which uses Epic Games' proprietary Easy Anti-Cheat software. Fortnite is still one of the biggest games in the world, and it doesn't run on the Steam Deck (or Linux) natively. Besides that example, Windows' appeal is the fact that any game you choose will run on your handheld, at least in theory. You might have to tweak controller settings for games that don't offer native controller support, but beyond that, game support is superb.

2 Xbox PC Game Pass

You might miss out on free games with Linux

This point won't apply to users who aren't Xbox's Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, but for those who do, it'll be incredibly important. Game Pass Ultimate includes PC Game Pass, which provides access to many games. This usually includes games developed by Microsoft game studios, and following the Activision Blizzard deal, that's a lot of high-quality games.

I downloaded Forza Motorsport on my ROG Ally using a PC Game Pass subscription completely free, and it would have cost $70 to buy at full price. I say completely free because I was using a shared Game Pass Ultimate subscription from a friend. With PC Game Pass on my ROG Ally, I can try many more games than I'd be willing to pay for individually. Aside from my scenario, I suspect that many use a Game Pass Ultimate subscription either on Xbox or through a friend. If you have access to a subscription and can't use it on Linux, you're throwing away this opportunity.

Xbox Game Pass may be coming to more devices, including Linux operating systems, in the future. Xbox CFO Tim Stuart said at a conference last month that the company wants Game Pass available on "every screen that can play games." But for now, if you want to use PC Game Pass, you'll need a Windows handheld.

3 Windows is more versatile than Linux

Your Windows gaming handheld could become your main desktop PC

If you're trying to use your gaming handheld as more than just a secondary device, that'll probably be easier with Windows. Just like you would plug a Nintendo Switch into a TV for a better gaming experience, you can plug a Windows handheld into a great dock for a better computing experience. In this case, a Windows-based handheld device could become your primary computer. Just hook up some peripherals and a monitor, and you basically have a full-fledged desktop workstation. And considering that most of these handhelds are well under $1,000, this perk makes a gaming handheld more valuable.

I'll acknowledge that not many people will use this feature, but I'm planning to try it out in the future. I have a desktop Mac and a Windows laptop, so getting another desktop PC doesn't make much sense. But for desktop Windows computing, pairing my ROG Ally with an affordable dock is a reasonable solution. To be clear, you can use Linux handhelds the same way, but most people prefer using Windows. That's why Windows is used on nearly 70% of all computers, according to a Statista report from September.

4 A familiar desktop environment

Not many people know Linux well, but Windows is ubiquitous

That leads right to the last reason why Windows is a better OS than Linux for gaming handhelds: familiarity. More people know how to use Windows than Linux, and that's something worth noting. Even though I've heard about how difficult it is to operate Windows 11 on a handheld touchscreen device, I was able to get my ROG Ally set up and running games in about an hour. If I recall correctly, that's not much quicker than it took to get games going on my Xbox Series S for the first time earlier this year.

It was so easy to set up my ROG Ally because of its familiarity. I knew how to download games on Windows already, so doing it on the ROG Ally was effortless. I suspect that this will be the case for many other PC enthusiasts with extensive Windows experience. Now, I will mention that I haven't tried a Steam Deck or any Linux handheld. But as a newcomer to the space — like many other prospective buyers — I was much more confident in my ability to figure out a Windows device than a Linux one.

Why you might prefer Linux (and the Steam Deck) instead

That's not to say that the Steam Deck and other Linux handhelds should be ruled out. The Steam Deck excels at being a simple handheld that's just as easy to use as any other console. While setting up my ROG Ally, I had to download apps through browsers and even redownload Steam. That was easy enough to figure out, but might not be for everyone.

For me, using Linux on a gaming handheld is a gamble. You have to bet that your current games will run on Linux and that any games you want to play in the future will also work. Or, you're placing confidence in your ability to make it work, which can be done in most cases. But when it came down to spending my money, I decided to pay for the safe option, the Windows-based ROG Ally.