With the yearly release window for new MacBooks fast approaching, you might be tempted to upgrade. After all, the M4 iPad Pro is a beast, so it's a given that MacBooks (or any other Macs) using the M4 chip will also be fantastic. They're not among the most popular and best laptops on the market for nothing, especially after the transition to Apple Silicon. The thing is, if you already have a Mac or MacBook with Apple Silicon, you probably don't need to upgrade. Sure, newer M-chips are faster, but you might not notice them in everyday use. Here are a few other reasons you might want to quash your itch to upgrade.

4 All Apple Silicon is already fast

You might not notice the upgrade

If you're already an Apple Silicon user, you know how performant the efficient processors are in everyday use. It'll be interesting to see how benchmarks for the M4 chips perform vs. earlier iterations of the silicon because any tests done on the iPad Pro (M4) only show part of the picture. The operating system makes a difference, as does the chassis the chip goes in, with Apple traditionally limiting the wattage of its processors when put into iPads. That means that the M4 chips for MacBook use will likely perform better than the one in the iPad Pro, even if it's the same silicon.

That said, when the M3 chips were announced, Apple spent most of its time comparing them to Intel MacBooks and the M1 chip. Apple Silicon's yearly improvements have been incremental, and this year is no exception. We already had trouble "slow[ing] down the machine" with a MacBook Pro 16 with the M3 Max chip. That will not change with increased power on the M4 chips, making every M-chip fine for everyday use.

3 Battery life won't change much

All M-chips are efficient

Apple Silicon is significantly more efficient than almost every other laptop chip, and that's the same whether it's an M1, M2, or M3. The M4 currently used only in the iPad Pro is also efficient, but as we saw in our testing of that device, it isn't significantly more so than the previous model. I can still get most of a workday out of the battery of my MacBook Pro M1, even with battery degradation over the years it's been in use. If you are considering upgrading for better battery life, maybe it's worth getting a battery replacement from Apple or an authorized repair outlet instead of picking up an M4 MacBook. It'll be significantly cheaper and get another few years of use.

2 No major design changes are coming

Your MacBook upgrade will look the same

The MacBooks released in 2023 had multiple design changes, including upgraded webcams to 1080p, new colors, and a new 15-inch display size for the MacBook Air. Both ranges have M3 chips, with the more powerful M3 Pro and M3 Max processors going in the MacBook Pro range. The only other substantial change was some brighter Liquid Retina XDR displays for the MacBook Pros, but that was about it.

This year, I don't expect to see many big changes to the MacBook line. The MacBook Air might get better displays, and both ranges might get an upgrade to Wi-Fi 7. Apple kept the webcam at 720p for so many years that it'll be several more before the current 1080p cameras are replaced, and the same goes for the keyboard, touchpad, and other major parts. Maybe there will be more color options, but we probably would have seen leaks of them by now if they were coming. The only important rumor is that the MacBook Pro will likely start with 16GB of RAM as standard, which Apple should have done years ago. If you have an 8GB MacBook, maybe an upgrade is worth it, but otherwise, you can hold on for a while.

1 Improvements to macOS are coming to most Macs

Apple Silicon still has some life left

When macOS Sequoia launches later this year, every Mac running Apple Silicon will be supported back to the first M1 chips. That's every MacBook from 2018 to now, and all are getting new improvements and features from the upgrade. That includes Apple Intelligence, the feature set of AI-powered improvements to your workflow and Siri's usefulness. These include Apple Mail summaries and priority messages, something I've been using on my iPhone with iOS 18.1 beta and love, as it gives me features I used to pay for with a third-party mail app.

The AI features aren't the only improvements coming in macOS Sequoia. A new window management system will allow you to tile windows like window snapping works in Windows 11. It's about time this was a first-party feature, although there are already third-party options to do the same thing. Sharing your screen in video conferences gets a new feature that shows you a preview before sharing to limit embarrassing moments. And Apple Passwords makes it easier to access the passwords you've been storing in iCloud Password Keychain. Again, the only MacBooks being left out of the update are models running Intel chips, and those users are probably due an upgrade by now.

Upgrade to M4 MacBooks if you still use an Intel one

If your MacBook runs Apple Silicon and hasn't given you any issues, you probably don't need to upgrade to the upcoming M4 MacBooks. That's mostly because macOS Sequoia will support your device, giving you at least one more year of OS updates. If you have an M1 MacBook, chances are your battery life might be reduced from when you bought it, but it's a relatively simple process to swap the battery or a small investment to get a repair shop to do it for you. Anyone with an M1 Pro, M1 Max, or anything newer can probably go another few years before considering an upgrade. With how good the macOS experience is on Apple Silicon, the new M4 chips aren't necessary for most users.