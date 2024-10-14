Whether you're looking to upgrade from a third party router or your ISP-provided modem-combo, pfSense is one of the best options for a custom home router. Around since 2004, pfSense is an open-source firewall and router platform based on FreeBSD, which opens up a vast array of advanced networking features far beyond even what the best consumer-grade routers offer.

Building a pfSense router for your home network is a great way to level up your overall networking game and learn something along the way. Plus, it's able to run on surprisingly low-powered hardware. Here are some reasons you may find it worthwhile to build your own pfSense router.

Related Building your own router? Avoid these 5 rookie mistakes Building your own custom router is a great upgrade for your home network, but avoid these common pitfalls

4 pfSense opens up a world of advanced features and customization

You can set up everything from VLANs and metrics to OpenVPN

Unlike most consumer routers, whether ISP provided or custom, pfSense doesn't hold anything back from its users. It is a full-fledged, enterprise-grade platform with advanced configurations for everything from NAT, firewalls, load balancing and multi-WAN support. It's also got a great ecosystem of additional packages and tools you can install to enhance your experience. This includes various intrusion detection suites like Snort, easy export of network metrics with services like Node Exporter, and ways you can add some flair to your UI.

Now all of this can be intimidating at first, and you should be warned that setting up pfSense can bring some challenges along the way, but there's a rich ecosystem of tutorials and knowledge online to choose from. We'd recommend you get a basic network set up and running before installing anything elaborate. When you start setting up more advanced features, don't bite off too much at once—choose a small improvement to implement and ensure that it's up and running before making additional changes.

These aren't all just features for the fun of it either. Features like OpenVPN integration and the ability to place internet-of-things and guest devices on a separate VLAN or subnet are genuinely useful features for most users, whether you're just getting into networking or have an advanced home lab set up already.

3 pfSense brings superior performance and reliability

Sick of your ISP provided router dropping packets under a heavy load?

This might not be a worldwide problem, but something that's extremely frustrating with many ISP routers here in the UK is their lackluster performance. They're often prone to overheating under high loads and dropping packets randomly, which can be a killer in games. ISP routers also tend to ship with terrible hardware, leaving you dealing with slow and poorly designed web interfaces anytime you need to make changes.

I've had reliability issues beyond this as well, including my router dropping its entire configuration randomly, or just refusing to connect to a perfectly functional WAN for minutes at a time.

If you've experienced problems with your home router, or just want an upgrade, pfSense is about as stable as it comes. Developed incrementally over 20+ years with enterprise networking in mind, its stability and performance will be rock solid, even on lower end hardware. The minimum hardware requirements are very generous, requiring only:

64-bit AMD64 (x86-64) compatible CPU

1GB or more RAM

8GB or larger disk drive (SSD, HDD, etc)

Depending on what you're using your router for, you'll probably need more performance than this. These low specs demonstrate the point though that pfSense can run on a very low powered machine without an issue. If you do ever encounter performance issues, you're not locked into the hardware provided with your router. You can freely upgrade (or downgrade) components as you see fit.

This is the minimum hardware requirement, but we'd recommend more for home use. Any decent CPU and ~4GBs of RAM is a good sweet spot. Check out Netgate's Hardware Sizing Guide for more information on choosing the correct hardware.

2 pfSense is a great learning opportunity

If you're a developer or engineer, it will help you get a solid grip on networking

In reality, while the advanced features of pfSense are great to have (and can offer you some real benefits), there are a lot of advanced features you may never use in pfSense. That said, setting up and understanding pfSense is a great way to learn more about how switching, routers, and your network in general work.

If you're just starting out, there are loads of easy projects to get started with. For example, you could set up OpenVPN on your shiny new router, set up multiple subnets, or assign some static IP allocations for your devices. Some more advanced projects might be exporting metrics from your instance, setting up failover WANs with a 4/5G modem, or segregating your network into VLANs for different categories of device. You could even set up a captive portal and guest network for friends or family to use when they visit.

1 pfSense allows you to separate your hardware and software

One of the big reasons I think upgrading to pfSense is a good idea is that it allows you to separate your hardware and software. Traditional consumer routers come in a single, enclosed package, often with little software compatibility (unless you're using an OpenWRT router or similar, which we also recommend). The benefit of this is that you can upgrade, downgrade, or even virtualize your router without the need to buy replacement hardware, giving your setup life well into the future without the need to continuously buy new router hardware.

If you're virtualizing your router, you can dynamically assign it resources as you see fit, or even completely rebuild your host machine without making changes to your router. pfSense also makes it easy to export and import and your configuration, making backups and rebuilds easy.

With great power, comes a learning curve

pfSense is a fantastic, open-source, enterprise-grade platform for building your own custom router. There can be quite a learning curve when getting a feel for the range of customization on offer, but there are plenty of great tutorials and forums online to help you get started. pfSense also runs comfortably on lower end hardware, so it is a great choice if you're not trying to break the bank.