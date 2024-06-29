Key Takeaways Windows Sandbox is a virtual machine that's ideal for testing new software thanks to its ease of use.

It provides a fresh environment for each use, avoiding clutter and performance issues on your PC.

Windows Sandbox isolates apps, protecting your computer from malware and potential crashes.

There are a few features on Windows 11 you might consider underrated or underappreciated, and for me, one of them has to be Windows Sandbox. This feature first appeared in Windows 10, and it's basically a virtual machine you can start up at any time with a fresh environment.

Windows Sandbox is a great way to test new software on your PC, whether it's something you're downloading from the web or even an app you're developing yourself. Here are a few reasons to try it.

It's easy to set up

No fuss with virtual machines

Close

Windows Sandbox is similar to a virtual machine in concept, but the thing about virtual machines is that they can be a hassle to set up each time you want a new one. You need to install the virtualization software, get an ISO, and usually go through the setup process.

With Windows Sandbox, you don't have to worry about that. Aside from enabling the feature for the first time, all you need to do is launch Windows Sandbox, and it will be ready for you every time. There's nothing to set up, and it's based on the same version of Windows you already have.

Plus, Windows Sandbox is right there. As long as you have Windows 11 (or 10) Pro or higher, you can use Windows Sandbox without having to install any other apps to create virtual machines.

A fresh environment every time

No worries about running out of space

Another cool thing about Windows Sandbox is that it's basically a different virtual machine each time. It runs the same OS, of course, but nothing you do in Windows Sandbox is saved after you close it, and that makes it great for testing software. You can always install whatever programs you need without needing to worry about running out of space in your VM, for example. And you also don't have to worry about existing programs causing conflicts or issues with the app you're installing.

Plus, if anything goes wrong while you're playing in Windows Sandbox, all you need to do is close it and open it again, and it will start fresh again. You can do whatever you want in there and it won't have any repercussions in the future.

Avoid cluttering your PC

Space and performance are valuable

I test a lot of software for work, but one thing I really hate is having to install programs I don't intend to keep on my main PC, so I usually have a backup computer for it. But not everyone has that privilege. Testing an app on your main PC can be frustrating because, for one thing, even if you do uninstall the app after you're done using it, that's extra work you have to do each time you try the app. And for another thing, depending on the app, residual files can be left behind on your PC after you remove it.

So, if you only have one laptop and you want to avoid taking up space on your PC, Windows Sandbox is the way to go for testing a new app. Simply run Window Sandbox, use the app you need to use, and leave. It will all be gone from your storage and have no long-term performance impact on your PC.

Trying a new app can be risky

Viruses are a real threat

The final and perhaps biggest reason to use Windows Sandbox is your own safety. Installing a new app is a bigger risk than you might think. If you're downloading an app you've never used before from a website you haven't seen before, there's a real risk that it contains malware, spyware, or all manner of threats that can compromise your data or your computer.

Windows Sandbox is, as the name implies, a sandbox, isolated from the rest of your computer. Nothing inside Windows Sandbox can move to your host operating system. As such, if you do install a virus or dangerous program, it won't actually harm your PC, and once you close Windows Sandbox, it's gone forever.

And that same logic can apply if you're testing an app in development. Beta or alpha versions of an app can cause all kinds of issues, even crashing your entire PC. But if you do it inside Windows Sandbox, all that can happen is the virtual environment will crash. But it won't affect your main PC, so you have nothing to lose.

Take the stress out of testing an app

Trying a new app should be a mostly stress-free experience, but there are risks associated with it if you're not careful. Using Windows Sandbox is a great way to avoid any of the hassle that can come with installing a new app when you only want to try it for a bit. I highly recommend using it if you have a Windows edition that supports it. And hopefully, Microsoft adds it to every edition of Windows at some point.