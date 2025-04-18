The power supply is one of the most important parts of any PC build, and while it's certainly not the most flashy component, it's one that your computer relies on for everything. Having a PSU that is built with good components and has been tested to be reliable is paramount, but that doesn't mean that you can't find a deal on one.

SFX power supplies are built specifically for small-form-factor PC cases, and they come with a much higher power density. While they can be useful for cramming power delivery into a small package, they should be avoided in full ATX builds. While not much is stopping you from using one in a bigger case, there are 4 main reasons why you should avoid doing so.

Related 3 signs your PSU could be failing and need replacing The most important part of your PC can also fail

4 Price

SFX PSUs are generally pricier

It might be tempting to assume that the smaller components (including cases) will be cheaper because less material is needed to make them, but it actually couldn't be further from the truth, especially when it comes to SFX PSUs. In order to pack all that power delivery into such a small box, manufacturers have to use much higher quality components and take more consideration into the engineering of all the parts inside. While you might be able to find them on sale sometimes, there are other significant downsides to using them in place of a full-size PSU.

Related 6 features to look for when buying a new PSU Here are the most important things to look out for when buying a new PSU for your PC

3 Cable length

A hassle you don't want to deal with