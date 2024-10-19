We're all pretty dependent on cloud services nowadays, with everything from our email inboxes to game streaming services storing our data somewhere other than on our physical computers. But with that ever-increasing dependency comes inherent risk. Your cloud provider could be using unsafe practices, like not encrypting data, or they could be a smaller provider that might disappear one day. Or it could be both of those and a whole host of other issues you might not think of. To keep your cloud storage private and secure, you need to choose a provider that uses end-to-end encryption (E2EE) in their design, and preferably one that also uses a zero-knowledge model so that your data is encrypted everywhere it goes unless it's on your personal devices where the decryption keys are stored.

4 Protects data in transit

Your data is never more vulnerable than when traveling to your computer

Most cloud providers encrypt your data while it's on their servers, and only decrypt it when you need to sync it to your local devices or access it. The question here is at which stage of the chain the decryption is handled. The nature of the hardware that underpins the internet is such that your data could travel through many different paths or physical devices between the cloud provider's servers and your device, and every stage of the way could be a potential attack vector.

Now, before you panic, this is less of an issue now that HTTPS is in wider use, as these websites encrypt data in transit. But the data could still get captured in transit if your router is compromised, or if you use a public Wi-Fi hotspot that's compromised or any number of other ways dedicated attackers can hijack internet traffic. It's better to ensure your data is already encrypted before transmission so that even if it gets grabbed in transit, without your decryption keys, it's effectively useless to cybercriminals.

3 Protects data in rest

Zero-knowledge architecture and encryption protects everyone