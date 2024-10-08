I'm always in search of the perfect desk setup. It's like a never-ending quest, and I test a whole bunch of products to try and find the best combination. I use a CableMod coiled USB-C cable, a Logitech ergonomic keyboard, and a BenQ light bar — but I keep Satechi products on my desk and workbench more than any other brand. They make chargers, hubs, and plenty of other tech accessories — and everything is at least 25% off for Prime Big Deal Days and the brand's fall sale.

If you're looking for some inspiration, I've reviewed these four Satechi products (and spent my own money on one of them), and you can get them at a sweet discount if you act fast. They're all still part of my tech workflow to this day.

Satechi 3-in-1 Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand

Everyone needs a good charger, and Satechi's 3-in-1 wireless charging stand is a great one. It supports Qi2, so it can charge iPhones with MagSafe today and will be able to charge the best Android phones with Qi2 in the future. Plus, you get a secondary wireless charging pad for your earbuds and a dropdown Apple Watch charger for added convenience.

I love the vegan leather base, as it really adds to the premium feel of this charger. It's the go-to charging stand on my desk. When it's time to travel, the whole thing can fold flat for easy packing. One of the worst things about this charging stand is the price, and this is a rare time you can get my favorite charger for under $100.

Satechi 3-in-1 Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand $98 $130 Save $32 Satechi's new 3-in-1 wireless charging stand is designed like an Apple product. In fact, it looks a whole lot like Apple's own Pro Display XDR stand, and feels just as premium. The entire thing folds flat to easily fit in a bag for travel, and comes with power and travel adapters included. When you're at home, the aluminum and vegan leather materials fit into any desk setup. Since it supports Qi2, future-proofing is covered, too. $104 at Best Buy $98 at Satechi (use code FALL25 at checkout)

Satechi Slim Dock for 24-inch iMac