Key Takeaways The Apple Vision Pro VR headset is a technological marvel, despite its high price point.

The headset features bizarro-world Lightning connectors and lenticular lenses that create a three-dimensional effect.

The Vision Pro has an impressive amount of components packed into its compact form, including powerful processors and multiple displays.

Whether you love or hate the Apple Vision Pro — and its staggering $3,500 price point — there's no doubt that the VR headset is a technological marvel. We suspected this when Vision Pro was first announced, and our own editor, Ben Sin, tried it himself. Now that iFixit has made a video chronicling an in-depth teardown of Vision Pro, it's only become more evident that the headset is a triumph of engineering. But the teardown also revealed some shocking things about Apple's VR headset, including why the EyeSight feature is so weird. Here's a list of four of the biggest stunners from iFixit's teardown of Apple Vision Pro.

4 The bizarro-world Lightning connector

The battery cable actually is removable, and it houses a familiar connector

At first, it looked like the battery cable for the Vision Pro's external battery pack was non-removable. Then, Inverse's Raymond Wong noticed a tiny hole next to the cable and decided to stick a SIM-eject tool inside. To his surprise, a familiar-looking connector popped out. It looks like Lightning, but with double the number of pins. Now, the Vision Pro teardown gives us a look at the entire "family" of Lightning connectors. The headband straps also feature a strange-looking connector reminiscent of Lightning, this time with 10 pins. It's far from the most interesting part of Vision Pro, but it was definitely surprising to see these bizarro-world Lightning connectors in Vision Pro.

3 Lenticular lenses

EyeSight uses a few science tricks to try and attain realism

During the teardown, we found out that there are numerous film layers separating the curved glass exterior of Vision Pro from the inner EyeSight display. For the uninitiated, EyeSight is a feature that is supposed to display your eyes to the people around you. It's intended to let people know that the Vision Pro wearer can still see and interact with the outside world. However, in a lot of the hands-on depictions of EyeSight, it's just plain creepy.

iFixit showed that the Vision Pro's EyeSight display actually features lenticular lenses, which are designed to make the wearer's eyes look three-dimensional despite being displayed on a two-dimensional screen. The EyeSight display shows two images of the wearer's face at different angles, and slices them together. Each of these images is made for one of your eyes, and the result is the perception of a three-dimensional, stereoscopic effect, as iFixit explains.

Part of the reason that EyeSight looks so weird is that the lenticular lenses reduce the horizontal resolution of the images displayed. Plus, there's an additional plastic layer that adds more lenticular effects in front of the main lenticular lens. All of this creates a dark, blurry, and low-resolution EyeSight experience. The general consensus seems to be that EyeSight is a flop, but the science behind Apple's technique is interesting.

2 Lens motor

A tiny motor shifts the Vision Pro lenses into the perfect eye position

I've been using the Apple Vision Pro for a few days now, and one of the more mind-blowing features of the headset is the auto-adjusting lenses. iFixit showed how this works with lens motors on the inside of Vision Pro. A small stepper motor turns a leadscrew in order to move the lenses to find the perfect interpupillary distance (IPD). As soon as you put on Apple Vision Pro, a graphic will appear onscreen for automatic IPD adjustment. All you have to do is hold down the Digital Crown until the solid outline of the lenses is directly over the dotted outline. The motors do all the work, adjusting the IPD perfectly, and it's a seriously cool thing about Vision Pro.

1 It's so dense

Apple crammed a ridiculous amount of components into the Vision Pro

iFixit spread out all it was able to take out of the Vision Pro, and it's a crazy sight. For all the criticism Apple has gotten for the weight (and price) of Vision Pro, it has packed a ton of advanced components inside the headset. There's the M2 chip, which is a laptop-class processor, and the R1 chip as well. The latter processor computes information from all of Vision Pro's cameras and sensors in nearly real time. Speaking of, Apple included 12 cameras, a TrueDepth camera, and a LiDAR sensor inside Vision Pro.

That's just the tip of the iceberg. There are three total displays: the EyeSight panel on the outside and a 4K screen for each eye. We haven't seen this many displays, input cameras and sensors, and powerful processors on a headset like this one before. The fact that is still fairly small is an incredible accomplishment.

So, how easy is Apple Vision Pro to repair?

iFixit hasn't published its final repairability score for the Apple Vision Pro, but if the teardown is any indication, it'll probably be low. There are no external screws or entry points on the Vision Pro, so you have to pry through the EyeSight display to get in. The battery is obviously as user-replaceable as you can get, since it's not part of the main headset and can be detached with a single cable. As we've seen with a lot of consumer tech products, like the best smartphones, Apple has sacrificed a bit of repairability in order to engineer a product with a lot of impressive hardware in a compact form factor.