The world of mechanical keyboards is full of new and emerging trends, so it can be hard to keep up with them all. The great thing about buying one of the best mechanical keyboards is that it should last you quite a few years. So, if you're looking to buy a new one in 2024, it's entirely possible that you've been out of the mechanical keyboard market for a while. Buying a mechanical keyboard is exciting, because there are a few recent market trends that have seriously improved the quality of pre-built keyboards. But there are a few features that you need to know about before making your final decision.

4 Keyboard layout

There are many different layouts available, and the one you pick matters

The first thing to find out is what kind of keyboard layout you're looking to use. There are obviously full-size mechanical keyboards with numpads, but those are dwindling in popularity. More popular are the Tenkeyless keyboard layouts, which cut out the numpad and keep everything else intact. However, for those looking for a more compact option, the 75% form factor is growing.

It really doesn't matter which kind of layout you choose, though. That comes down to your personal preference, and it's not a one-size-fits-all type of decision. What matters is that the keyboard layout you choose uses a standard layout. Some keyboard manufacturers make keyboards with mostly standard layouts, but throw some oddly-shaped keys into the mix. That'll become a problem when or if you want to swap out the keycaps that came with your original board. For example, the Logitech MX Mechanical mostly sticks to a standard MX layout, except for the wider keys. That means finding replacement keycaps for the MX Mechanical is tricky.

3 Keycap material

You'll want to choose PBT keycaps over the usual ABS plastic ones

If you're not entrenched in the mechanical keyboard community, you might not even think to look at the material used to make a keyboard's keycaps. However, it's an incredibly important factor in ensuring your mechanical keyboard holds up well over time. Most mechanical keyboards use ABS plastic, a material that is historically known to be brittle. ABS plastic keycaps also wear down easily over time, as skin oils erode the plastic and the letters printed on it, which is what causes the keycaps to become shiny.

Instead, look for mechanical keyboards with double-shot PBT keycaps. They're officially known as Polybutylene Terephthalate mechanical keycaps, but all you need to know is that these keycaps are harder and usually have a textured feel to them. This allows PBT keycaps to hold up much better over time than ABS plastic keycaps. They feel better, too. One of my favorite mechanical keyboards to date, the Lofree Block 98, features PBT keycaps, and they're a big factor in why the board is so great.

2 Switch type

It's the single most important factor in how your keyboard feels and sounds

Switch type is arguably the most important factor in choosing the right mechanical keyboard, because it is what determines the sound and feel of a keyboard. In fact, the same model of keyboard is often available with varying switch types. That means there are keyboards that look identical to each other on the outside, but are drastically different on the inside. There are three main types of mechanical keyboard switches: linear, tactile, and clicky.

Tactile switches are for people who prioritize feel on a keyboard, because they include a "bump" on the stem of the switch to facilitate tactile feedback. That's opposed to audial feedback, which clicky switches provide. Clicky switches, as the name would imply, make a "click" noise when they are actuated. For those who would prefer limited to no feedback while typing, linear switches are completely smooth and won't offer clicky or tactile feedback. If you want to deviate from the typical mechanical keyboard switch, some keyboards use optical switches instead, like the NZXT Function 2.

The switch type you choose will impact your experience using a mechanical keyboard far more heavily than the board's design or layout. The best way to figure out what kind of switch you like, if you're new to mechanical keyboards, is to try them out. Big-box computer stores, like Best Buy or Micro Center, should have some demo samples available for you to test.

1 Upgradeability

Hot-swappable key switches make it easy to upgrade or swap them later

Depending on what you plan to do with your mechanical keyboard, the top feature to look out for might just be upgradeability. Pre-built keyboards are starting to feature hot-swappable switches, which means you can swap the switches in and out without any soldering. In fact, all it takes is a keycap and switch puller, and it can be done in minutes. This allows you to change the type of switch you're using. For example, you can buy a keyboard with clicky switches and transition to either linear or tactile down the road. If you want to tinker with your mechanical keyboard, make sure you buy one with hot-swappable switches.

What matters most in a mechanical keyboard?

You should keep these four points in mind when buying your next mechanical keyboard, or upgrading your existing board. However, the one that's most important will depend on what you value. For example, if you know that you're not interested in swapping out your mechanical switches later, there's no reason to specifically look for a keyboard with hot-swappable switches. But, if you consider these four points, you should end up with the right mechanical keyboard for your needs.