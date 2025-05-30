There's one device I truly couldn't live without, and that's my Steam Deck. I was in the first round of shipments for the original device, I upgraded to the OLED immediately, and even among tempting competitors like the ROG Ally X, Valve's handheld is still the one I reach for. A big reason for that is how much you can do with the Steam Deck, as it shapeshifts between a handheld, a desktop, and with enough console commands, even a server.

Over my years of using the Steam Deck, I've toyed around with just about everything, from DeckyLoader mods to EmuDeck, but there are a handful of small, lesser-known things you can do with the Steam Deck that don't get the limelight they deserve.

4 Undervolt the Steam Deck for better battery life

You don't even need DeckyLoader