Since the Apple Silicon transition, the MacBook Air lineup has been filled with impressive laptops. Both the 13-inch and 15-inch variants of the M2 MacBook Air can still keep up with the best laptops on the market, and they're the default laptop recommendations for Mac users with a light or moderate workflow. However, Apple released a new M3 system-on-a-chip last year, and has shipped an M3 MacBook Pro and M3 iMac already. It's likely only a matter of time before the MacBook Air lineup gets a boost to Apple's M3 chipset. As someone who has used both M2 MacBook Air models extensively, these are the four things I want to see from the next MacBook Air upgrade.

4 New color and finish options

Apple could finally fix the smudging issue on the M2 MacBook Air

A 15-inch MacBook Air (left) beside a 13-inch MacBook Air (right).

The current M2 MacBook Air lineup features four colors: Silver, Starlight, Space Gray, and Midnight. Of those colors, I've used the Starlight and Midnight versions, and the latter has a well-chronicled problem. It collects fingerprints and smudges like no other laptop I've tested before, and you can see the difference between the smudging on Starlight and Midnight colors in the photo above. That's why I'd like to see new color and finish options available on the next MacBook Air. Apple should either improve the Midnight finish or bring over the Space Black colorway from the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBooks Pro.

Close

Apple already fixed this issue on those higher-end models. The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models come in Space Black, and while this color is about as dark as Midnight, it's less prone to fingerprints. Apple says this is due to "a breakthrough chemistry that forms an anodization seal to greatly reduce fingerprints." I've had hands-on time with the Space Black laptops, and can confirm smudging is significantly improved on the new MacBooks Pro. I don't expect Apple to add Space Black as an option for the MacBook Air — it isn't even available on the base-model MacBook Pro — but I hope this new "anodization seal" appears on new MacBook Air finishes.

3 Wi-Fi 6E support

MacBook Pro already has Wi-Fi 6E, but MacBook Air has Wi-Fi 6

16-inch MacBook Pro on the left, 15-inch MacBook Air on the right

It's a minor detail that casual users might miss, but the M2 MacBook Air still uses Wi-Fi 6 for wireless networking. On the next MacBook Air, I'd like to see support for Wi-Fi 6E. Compared to the older Wi-Fi version, Wi-Fi 6E brings faster connection speeds and lower latency. These speeds can actually affect daily use of a laptop, because Wi-Fi 6E can offer an extra 1,200 MHz of Wi-Fi spectrum in the 6 GHz range than standard Wi-Fi 6. In practice, this can translate to transfer speeds that are more than 1 Gbps greater than Wi-Fi 6 in good conditions. Since Apple already added Wi-Fi 6E to the MacBook Pro, it should give the MacBook Air the same treatment.

2 More ports

It won't happen, but adding USB-C to both sides would be great

Close

Let's get this out of the way first: there's almost no chance Apple will add ports to the next MacBook Air. The current model has a MagSafe port for charging, two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. That's probably enough for most people, but the MacBook Air is powerful enough for people with medium-level workloads, and it'll get even better with M3. Right now, if you need more than two USB-C ports — or want them on both sides — you have to buy a MacBook Pro. It's one of the key differentiators between MacBook Air and Pro models. I'd still love to see an ultra-portable Mac laptop with more USB-C ports, though.

1 Performance improvements

I'm dying to use the M3 chip in the MacBook Air's form factor

Close

The biggest, and most obvious, change headed to the next generation of MacBook Air is the upgrade to the M3 chipset. It's the upgrade that I'm most excited about, because the M3 chip has a few key advantages over the outgoing M2 processor. Specifically, Apple noticeably improved the system-on-a-chip's graphical performance with the release of M3. I reviewed the M3 iMac last year, and it beat the M2 MacBook Air by more than double in a Cinebench R24 graphics benchmark. Additionally, the M3 chip nearly beat the M1 Max, which has more cores available.

If you're curious, here are a few benchmarks that might help gauge what the performance improvements to the MacBook Air might look like with M3:

System Geekbench 6 (Single-core/multi-core) Cinebench R24 (GPU/CPU single-core/CPU multi-core) Crossmark (Overall/Productivity/Creativity/Responsiveness) iMac (M3, 2023) 2,975/11,863 3,288/139/613 1,761/1,647/2,070/1,326 MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 2,636/9,992 1,534/121/564 1,500/1,403/1,749/1,158 Mac Studio (M1 Max, early 2022) 2,423/12,513 3,588/112/828 1,598/1,401/2,008/1,199

For the most part, my M2 MacBook Air handles most tasks well. However, intense workloads with a lot of graphics-based tasks — like photo or video editing — can make the laptop start to stutter or slow down. Since the MacBook Air is a fanless laptop with a lower thermal threshold than the M3 iMac, we won't see performance as good as that desktop computer. However, I'm hoping that the upgrade to M3 means that even more users with medium to high performance demands can buy a MacBook Air instead of a MacBook Pro.

What will we actually see in the next MacBook Air?

Close

We won't know for sure what Apple will change about the next MacBook Air until it's officially announced. However, an upgrade to the M3 chipset is almost guaranteed, and I think there's a high chance Wi-Fi 6E support comes with it. Aside from that, there aren't any major design changes or feature additions rumored to appear on the new MacBook Air models. While that might be a bit disappointing, the MacBook Air has a great design as-is. Plus, we expect Apple to upgrade both the larger and smaller MacBook Air models at once, which is good news.