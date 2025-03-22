In my daily workflow, I'll use both macOS on my MacBook Air, and Windows 11 on my desktop PC. I'm someone who doesn't prefer one over the other; both have their strengths and weaknesses, and I can pretty easily navigate potential annoyances without much trouble.

That doesn't mean these annoyances don't bother me, however. As some of you will be keen to point out, you can fix some of these with third-party tweaks, but for many users, they use their computers exactly how they come out of the box. In my time using both macOS and Windows, I've come across a few different things that grind my gears about each operating system, and here are 4 of them that they happen to share.

4 File system GUI

No need to reinvent the wheel