Qualcomm is holding its Snapdragon Technology Summit in Maui this week, where it introduced the Snapdragon X Elite. The SoC uses the companies custom Oryon cores, and it's powerful enough to go in some of the best laptops on the market.

The San Diego firm is promising that the Snapdragon X Elite beats out powerful chips like the Apple M2 and Intel Core i7-13800H in terms of performance, all while delivering on battery life.

You've probably heard of all of that though, so here are a few things you might not know.

1 Qualcomm is betting big on this

Back in January 2021, Qualcomm announced that it was purchasing a company called Nuvia for $1.4 billion. Consisting of a bunch of ex-Apple engineers, the idea was to design its own Arm cores, something that few firms have the chops to do.

Qualcomm spent that much on Nuvia because frankly, designing custom Arm cores isn't easy to do. On top of that $1.4B, there's all the research and development that's went into it over the proceeding three years as well.

Considering that Windows on Arm takes up a tiny, tiny, tiny slice of the overall laptop market despite first shipping in early 2018, the Snapdragon X Elite is a pretty big bet.

2 Every major Windows PC OEM is on board

Qualcomm has introduced several generations of flagship Compute Platforms, and despite big promises, the actual products have been few and far between. For each generation, there have only been two or three products that have been widely available.

This time, it definitely seems like it's going to be different. Microsoft will have a Surface Pro 10 with the Snapdragon X Elite, and Lenovo is the only partner that's made a PC with every Compute Platform to date, but HP, Dell, Asus, and Samsung are in on this too.

These devices won't arrive until mid-2024, and I'm told not to even expect announcements until the May-June timeframe.

3 The Snapdragon X Elite is only for thin and light Windows laptops

The new Snapdragon X brand is for Windows PCs, and it uses Qualcomm's in-house Oryon cores. If you were hoping to see Chromebooks that are powered by the Snapdragon X Elite, you're out of luck.

This is also still very much for thin and light laptops. While it aims to be able to do what Apple Silicon can do, don't expect to see it in an iMac competitor. Don't expect to see it in gaming laptops either. That's just not where Qualcomm is at right now.

If you're looking for something to compare the Snapdragon X Elite to, it's Apple's M2. It's not comparable to the M2 Max or M2 Ultra. We're looking at MacBook Air-style devices with this product.

Also, Snapdragon X Elite is not the brand for all chipsets with an Oryon CPU. Oryon cores are going to show up across the entire product portfolio. Snapdragon X Elite is just the Windows PC SoC.

4 There are still other tiers coming

It's now been two years since Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, and it's mostly appeared in the Surface Pro 9 with 5G and the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s, although there's a Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro floating around that has one. After the company announced its new Snapdragon X brand a couple of weeks ahead of Snapdragon Summit, you might have thought it was a rebrand.

Surface Pro 9 with 5G

It's not. Snapdragon X is an entirely new tier, which means that other tiers will live on.

I just don't have any details on that. When I asked, I was simply told that the spotlight is on the Snapdragon X Elite today, which makes sense. Qualcomm still has to build out a device ecosystem around its new product. Making a new mainstream processor would likely take away from that. Still, it's coming eventually.