Gaming handhelds have transformed the way we experience games on the go. Devices like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally pack a lot of power into a relatively small package, and with these advancements in retail units like these also comes inspiration in the DIY space. Building your own Steam Deck from scratch certainly isn't for everyone, but there are varying degrees of difficulty to building your own handheld.

You don't have to go all out with putting together a mini PC with a custom 3D printed case and controller, although people certainly have. You can also just buy a purpose-built enclosure for a Raspberry Pi and put a small emulation handheld together. There are so many different directions to take a DIY gaming handheld project, so here are 4 tips to ensure you're going about it the right way.

4 Set a budget

For time as well as money

As with any DIY project, it's important to set expectations before getting started. Two key things to take into account are money and time: how much are you willing to spend, and how long are you willing to spend actually making the thing? Be sure to account for potential bumps in the road. Depending on your project type and difficulty, it's really easy for something like this to turn into a giant money-sink. If you're buying a purpose-built, off-the-shelf kit, this definitely doesn't matter as much to you, but it's still worth thinking about. Some of the most expensive parts of a custom build can be the screen, NUC internals, and custom PCBs if you require them.

3 Take stock of what titles you'll be playing

Retro, modern, or something in between?