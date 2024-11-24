Black Friday is just around the corner, and some of the best deals are already live—whether you’re looking for a new smartphone or one of the top laptops on the market. But while shopping events like and Cyber Monday offer great discounts, they can also be pretty overwhelming. Many products are marked as discounted, but their prices are often the same as they were a month ago. On top of that, the items that are genuinely discounted tend to sell out before you can even hit the buy button.

If you want to stay ahead of the game and be among the first to catch real price drops on the products you’re eyeing, here are five tools to help you shop smarter.

4 Keepa

The perfect Amazon price tracker

I’ve been covering Black Friday professionally for the past four years, and Keepa has consistently been a lifesaver. It’s an Amazon price tracker that does exactly what you need it to do. Keepa provides detailed charts that track pricing trends over time and even sends alerts when a deal pops up. You can also import your Amazon wishlists for easy tracking.

Unlike most price trackers, Keepa doesn’t require you to click an extension to see price history. Instead, it automatically displays the data right below the product image on Amazon, which is perfect if clicking an extension feels like one step too many. You can download the Keepa extension for Firefox, Chrome, Opera, Edge, and Safari.

3 CamelCamelCamel

Another useful Amazon price tracker

CamelCamelCamel is one of the top Amazon price trackers available. You can access it directly through its website or use its browser extension, The Camelizer, available for Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox, Opera, and Microsoft Edge. The extension saves you time by bringing the site’s features directly into the online store you’re browsing. Simply visit the Amazon product page you’re interested in, open the extension, and you’ll see the price history.

If you prefer, you can paste an Amazon link or product name into the search bar on the CamelCamelCamel website to access the same data. By signing up for a free account, you can also set up alerts and receive email notifications when an item’s price drops or hits an all-time low, so you’ll know when it’s the perfect time to buy.

2 Microsoft Edge

It has tons of shopping features

Microsoft Edge comes packed with shopping features. Its built-in price tracker works across most major stores, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, showing the price history in a handy graph. Whenever it detects a price drop, a price tag icon pops up in the address bar, which you can click to see more details.

Edge also helps you compare product prices across stores. For instance, if you’re browsing something on Amazon, it can check prices on Best Buy or Newegg to make sure you’re getting the best deal. You can even set up price drop alerts and track multiple products all at once.

Another standout feature of Edge is its coupon tool. When you’re browsing an online store with available coupons, Edge notifies you via the address bar. You can easily apply these coupons at checkout for some extra savings. That said, the reason it’s not at the very top of this list is its inconsistency. While it shows price history and store comparisons for most products, there are times when it doesn’t show up, which can be a little frustrating.

1 Slickdeals

For finding deals on just about any item in any store

Slickdeals is a crowd-powered platform that can help you find deals on just about any item on Amazon and on a ton of other popular shopping sites, like Newegg, Gamestop, Chewy, Home Depot, and others. The community-driven nature of Slickdeals means users share and vote on the best deals, helping you spot the most popular ones quickly. You can access it through its website, mobile app, or browser extension.

One of Slickdeals’ best features is its deal alerts. You can create personalized alerts for specific products or categories, and the platform will notify you whenever a matching deal goes live. For example, you can type in “iPad Pro,” “Bose headphones,” or even the name of a retailer, and once it’s added to your list, you’ll get notified when a deal meets your criteria.

Happy shopping!

Now is the best time of year to splash some cash on those items you've been eyeing. These tools can help you get the best price possible. May the odds be in your favor this shopping season. You can even create your own price tracker and track the products you want.