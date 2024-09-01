There have been many discussions recently about improving the Windows experience on gaming handhelds. Microsoft is working to improve things like the Xbox app when used on smaller screens, and Valve has released drivers for both the Steam Deck OLED and Steam Deck LCD so they can run Windows if you choose. It's all well and good that they are making gaming and other tasks better for Windows users on the smaller screens. However, it dawned on me that the changes being made will actually bring far more improvements. Windows desktop users also benefit when Microsoft improves things like navigation or support for different input methods, so we all end up with a better operating system overall.

4 Better navigation of Windows UI

The touchscreen experience is lacking

I don't know if you've used Windows on a touchscreen of any size lately, apart from the customized version that runs most ATMs. It's not a fun experience on any screen size, let alone the smaller versions on gaming handhelds. Phantom touches, inaccuracy when trying to press UI elements that are too small, and an overall feeling of lag contribute to the general bad mood I get whenever I have to use a Windows touchscreen.

It doesn't have to be like this. Any improvements Microsoft can make that work better on the smaller screens of handheld devices will benefit PC users as well. It's been a dozen years since Windows 8 tried to improve the touchscreen experience with the tile-based Start menu designed for tablet users. It wasn't a great success, but mainly because it alienated desktop users who wanted to use the old Start menu style with their preferred input method of a mouse and keyboard. Nowadays, we have a whole generation of users growing up as touchscreen-first, and it's time for Microsoft to dust off the tiles and rework them for a modern audience.

3 Improved setup process

I shouldn't have to install everything manually

Part of the big draw of the Steam Deck for me is how tightly integrated everything is. The installation process is simple and is mostly finished once you've signed in to your Steam account and downloaded the latest update. Any more advanced setup can be handled in Desktop mode once you're up and running, but you don't even need to do that in most cases. On Windows-based gaming handhelds on the other hand, driver and software updates are more complex, often requiring a mix of Windows Update, the manufacturer's website, and management software packages like Armory Crate or Legion Space.

Now, I know Microsoft is in a different position from Valve in that it needs to be more careful of regulators when making decisions about what Windows does during installation. Driver and program installation also requires coordination between the respective companies, but it's possible. There is zero practical reason that I should have to manually install my Wi-Fi drivers, for example, regardless of whether I'm installing Windows on a gaming handheld, a tablet, or a desktop. The market for Wi-Fi chips is very small, with only a few companies producing them. It's the same for GPU drivers, which still don't consistently work through Windows Update. Fixing this for Windows-based consoles will remove one of the biggest annoyances for desktop users as well.

2 Desktop controller support

Not everyone can use a keyboard and mouse

One thing I'd really like to see is the type of hacked-on third-party support that exists for using a controller as your Windows navigation tool, but natively integrated into the operating system. Current Windows handheld gaming consoles add controller navigation through apps like Armory Crate or Legion Space, but there is no reason Windows can't implement this as part of the core OS.

Let's face it, Microsoft owns Xbox, and the Xbox controller is the go-to for Windows gaming controllers. Why is use of the controller limited to opening up the Game Bar for launching games or taking screenshots? It should be able to move the mouse or navigate through dialog boxes like keyboard shortcuts. Windows has an extensive accessibility menu with tons of adjustments for users if needed, and Microsoft makes accessibility controllers for console or PC use while gaming. It's about time that controllers could navigate the Windows UI, which will benefit everyone and make Windows more inclusive.

1 Adaptive screen refresh based on task is great

Why is this limited to handhelds and laptops

Another feature of battery-powered Windows devices that I really appreciate is adaptive screen refresh. This lowers the screen's refresh rate when it is used for simple tasks and increases it when it really matters, like when playing games. To be fair, this is also a common feature on smartphones and tablets generally, so this one is not a Windows-specific improvement, but it's one I'd love to see on the desktop.

One of the big pushes in PC hardware right now is for efficiency, with components that draw less power when not being actively used. If you own a high refresh rate monitor, you know that efficiency goes out the window, as your graphics card will work harder to stay at the maximum refresh rate, even if you're not actively using your computer. It would take a concerted effort between various hardware manufacturers and Microsoft to enable adaptive frame rates on the desktop, but it would pay off. Your PC would use less power when idling or during basic tasks, and only ramp up when you need it to. That's good for the planet and your hardware's longevity, which is a winning combination.

Windows improvements help everyone, regardless of the screen size it's used on

While it's gotten prettier over the years, Windows' design hasn't changed all that much since the early versions. It's about time Microsoft made some sweeping overhauls so that the desktop experience is of similar quality no matter what device it's used on. That might mean Windows looks different on smaller screens, maybe even something like the Windows 8 tiles (then perhaps I could get another Windows Phone). Improvements to the operating system for smaller-sized screens will benefit desktop users as well, making Windows better overall.