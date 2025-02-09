There's nothing better than a shiny new PC, but once it's all up and running, it does beg the question: what do you do with your old one? You could try to recoup some costs by parting it out and trying your luck on the used market, but this can be time-consuming and sometimes not even worth your while. If you're into retro games, turning your old rig into a streaming and emulation machine can be the perfect way to give it a new lease on life, and here are 4 ways you can do just that.

4 Put existing parts into a smaller case

Depending on their size, you can get away with a smaller enclosure

Desktop PC cases can stick out a bit like a sore thumb in a living room setup. If you're willing to doll out a bit of cash for your retro box, putting the parts into a smaller enclosure could be a great way to make the PC blend into the room nicely. If you're stuck with ATX parts this may be a bit of a challenge, but mATX or ITX motherboards are perfect for small HTPC cases. Since older titles don't put a full load on your components, cooling won't be as big of an issue here either, so you can get away with a more low-profile setup.

3 Use RetroArch

An excellent frontend for retro gaming