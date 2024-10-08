Crucial BX500 Ever wonder why your phone responds faster than your computer? It's because your phone runs on flash memory. Add flash to your laptop or desktop computer with the Crucial BX500 SSD, the easiest way to get all the speed of a new computer without the price. Accelerate everything. $57 at Amazon

There was a time when buying a 1TB SSD drive for your computer was too expensive to consider. These days, SSD technology has come a long way, and now you can snag a 1TB SSD for as low as $57. As such, if your PC's HDD is on its last legs, or you want to store and retrieve data even faster, this Amazon Big Day Deal on the Crucial BX500 is a fantastic way to refresh your hardware for less.

Why the Crucial BX500 1TB is the perfect choice for an SSD upgrade

If you've got an aging HDD in your setup and want to swap over to an SSD, this is the perfect time to do so. SSDs process data faster than an HDD, and don't have any moving parts that can wear down or break. Usually, you pay a premium to get an SSD over an HDD, but this deal brings the Crucial BX500 1TB down to a far more palatable price.

The Crucial BX500 1TB is an internal drive, which means you can use it to swap out an old HDD in your PC or upgrade your storage even further. It has a powerful 540MB/s data transfer rate, which makes it much faster than a typical HDD. Plus, SSDs have a secret way to protect your data, so you'll suffer far less data loss than with an HDD.

It all sounds good on paper so far, but how reliable are Crucial SSDs? Anyone who has had a power supply unit fail or an HDD crash on them knows that a brand can make or break a PC component. Fortunately, we have lots of good things to say about Crucial's products, such as when we crowned the Crucial P310 2TB as "The new king of handheld gaming storage." As such, the BX500 1TB is the perfect trifecta of an affordable price, a good speed output, and a reliable manufacturer, making this a must-have for Prime Big Day Deals shoppers.