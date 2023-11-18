Black Friday deals are here, and there are tons of amazing products on sale, which means that there’s probably something perfect for you. The latest offers include a couple of amazing gaming monitors from Samsung. Indeed, these aren’t the most affordable options, as they are some of the company’s best, but that’s what’s great about Black Friday, as you can now score massive savings on any of these high-end products that will boost your gaming experience to new heights.

Samsung Odyssey G85SB Series OLED

Source: Samsung Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED $880 $1500 Save $620 Score massive savings on one of Samsung's best gaming monitors, as the Odyssey G8 OLED Curved Gaming Monitor is one of the best options to upgrade your battle station. $880 at Amazon $900 at Best Buy

First up, we have an excellent monitor with a massive display, as Samsung’s 34-inch Odyssey G85SB monitor is currently available for $900 after receiving a very attractive and hard-to-ignore 40% discount. This model normally sells for $1,500, meaning that you'll instantly save $600. The Odyssey G8 arrives with a gorgeous WQHD curved display that will deliver up to 175Hz refresh rates and one of the fastest response times with 0.03ms. You also get DisplayHDR True Black 400, AMD FreeSync, and one of the best visual experiences for PC gaming.

Samsung’s Odyssey G8 also includes a Neo Quantum Processor, which will analyze and optimize every frame to maximize color quality, shades, and contrast to deliver a bright and colorful image. And Samsung’s Gaming Hub will give you instant access to streaming services and more.

Samsung Odyssey Ark

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch 4K Quantum Curved Gaming Monitor $1800 $2700 Save $900 Samsung's massive 55-inch Odyssey Ark Gaming Monitor is perfect for those interested in the best gaming experience possible, as you will enjoy outstanding visuals and impressive audio with all your favorite games. $1800 at Amazon $2700 at Samsung

One of Samsung’s best and largest gaming monitors comes with a 55-inch 4K UJD curved display, as the Samsung Odyssey Ark Gaming Monitor is now up for grabs at $1,799, thanks to a 33% discount. This large monitor features 1ms response times, 165Hz refresh rates, HDR 10+, a Quantum Mini LED Gamer Display Screen with cockpit mode, Sound Dome technology that packs four corner speakers and two central woofers to produce 60W powerful audio, which also includes an AI Sound Booster and Dolby Atmos Sound Dome technology for the best gaming experience ever.

