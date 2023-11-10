Key Takeaways Windows 1.0, announced 40 years ago, was a significant milestone in making computers more accessible to average users with its intuitive interface.

Microsoft's development of Windows was influenced by competition, particularly Apple's release of the Lisa PC, one of the first personal computers with a GUI system.

Although Windows 1.0 had some unique features like multitasking and mouse input, it faced performance issues and complexity in navigation. However, subsequent versions of Windows successfully shed their DOS roots and became popular with attractive and user-friendly interfaces.

With rapid developments in the computing space, there aren’t many innovations that have withstood the currents of time. However, Microsoft’s Windows operating system is an exception to this rule and is currently the most popular OS for average users.

Today marks the 40th anniversary of the day Bill Gates announced Windows 1.0, the first version of the OS that was meant to make computers more accessible to users with its intuitive interface. With the release of Windows 12 on the horizon, it’s time to gaze back into the days of floppy disks, IBM PCs, and most importantly, the version of Windows that started it all.

Before Windows 1.0, there was MS-DOS

It wasn't exactly user-friendly

Before the Windows operating system took the world by storm, Microsoft had its hands full with MS-DOS. Interestingly, Microsoft didn’t develop the OS on its own; it was actually the brainchild of Tim Paterson, an expert programmer who worked at Seattle Computer Products (SCP) at the time.

On July 27, 1981, Microsoft secured the rights to 64-DOS from SCP. Within days of acquiring the OS, the tech giant decided to rename it to MS-DOS and began licensing the operating system to multiple companies.

Fast-forward a few months, and Microsoft had started reaping the rewards of the 64-DOS acquisition deal. While MS-DOS had its merits, it relied heavily on a text-based command-line interface, which required users to type commands to perform even the most basic tasks. This unintuitive Character User Interface (CUI) served as a significant entry barrier to those new to computers, and Gates sought to create a workaround to make it easier for new users to access a PC.

Microsoft had some tough competition for its GUI project

Especially from its biggest rival, Apple

What finally pushed Microsoft to begin working on an intuitive icon-based system was rival firm VisiCorp’s demonstration of its GUI system Visi On at COMDEX 1982. Although the Visi On would eventually die a slow and painful death, its impressive demo was widely talked about in the PC community.

In response, Microsoft began working on a GUI project called "Interface Manager." In less than a year, Apple released the Lisa PC, which became one of the first-ever personal computers to include a GUI system.

Time was already running short for Microsoft, so Gates decided to announce the development of Windows 1.0 on Nov. 10, 1983. Microsoft had initially planned to deploy Windows 1.0 by April 1984, though several design changes forced the tech giant to delay the product for another two years.

Windows 1.0 was met with a lukewarm reception

But it did introduce some unique concepts

When Windows 1.0 finally launched on Nov. 20, 1995, it wasn’t even a standalone operating system; the first version of what would eventually become the most popular OS needed a shell called MS-DOS Executive.

Priced at $99, Windows 1.0 supported multitasking and used a mouse for input, which was a completely new device at the time. It also included a bunch of apps, including Notepad, Paintbrush, Clock, Control Panel, and even a video game called Reversi.

Sadly, the OS required high specifications and was rife with performance issues, especially if you attempted to run more than one app at the same time. Likewise, users were still accustomed to a keyboard-based interface, so navigation using the mouse proved to be rather complex.

It took a few years for Windows to shed its DOS roots

And the transition worked in Microsoft’s favor

Close

Despite the mixed response from the computing community, Microsoft began developing newer versions of Windows. Windows 2 introduced the concepts of minimizing and maximizing application windows and Windows 3 added support for DOS-based apps. Microsoft would continue to base its non-Windows NT systems on MS-DOS for almost 15 years. The release of Windows XP in 2001 marked the brand’s transition away from MS-DOS, and it soon became a smashing hit with the PC crowd thanks to its attractive, functional, and easy-to-use UI. Since then, Microsoft has released new Windows versions every three years, with each update bringing something new to the table.

Looking back, Windows has come a long way since its humble beginnings as an environment that ran on MS-DOS Executive. To say that it has undergone major design revamps over the years would be an understatement, and the current version of the OS, Windows 11, continues to power some of the best laptops and desktops on the market. And with Windows 12 mere months away, the future looks bright for the Microsoft's operating system lineup.