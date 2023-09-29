Today, Microsoft Word is one of the most essential tools in the arsenal of any office professional. But 40 years ago, on Sept. 29, 1983, the journey to where we are now was just beginning with the release of Word 1.0, which was a fairly innovative piece of software at the time.

Word started on DOS

In September 1983, Microsoft had yet to release the first version of Windows, so Word was not available on it from the get-go. The initial version of Microsoft Word was designed for DOS-based PCs, specifically Microsoft's own MS-DOS, and Xenix, a Unix-based operating system also created by the company a few years prior. Eventually, "Word 1.0" also came to the Macintosh and Windows, but these three versions were completely different.

Word 1.0 for DOS was fairly innovative in that it was one of the first word processors at the time to make full use of a computer mouse, which was timed nicely with Microsoft having launched its first mouse around the same time. The mouse naturally offered more intuitive input in some cases. Word also supported both text and "graphical" modes with a "What You See Is What You Get" (WYSIWYG) interface, which attempted to accurately reproduce the final result of a typed document with support for things like italic, bold, and underlined text.

Despite being fairly innovative, Word 1.0 for DOS didn't gain much traction in the market, as there was already a lot of competition with companies like WordPerfect and WordStar offering word processors of their own.

It took years for Word to come to Windows

Microsoft announced the first version of Windows later in 1983, and it launched in 1985, but Word wasn't released for Windows until 1989. It took quite a while for Microsoft to target its own OS, but at the time, Windows itself wasn't that popular, either. Things started changing with Windows 3.0 launching and receiving a new version of Word shortly afterward.

From that point forward, Microsoft released versions of Word for Windows, DOS, and Mac until 1993, when DOS versions of Word were dropped altogether. Of course, versions for Mac and Windows still exist to this day.

Word was integrated into the Microsoft Office suite, too, alongside Excel and PowerPoint in 1990, providing spreadsheet and presentation programs along with word processing. To this day, these products and more are still sold together as part of the Office 2021 suite or the Microsoft 365 subscription.

We've come a long way

From its humble beginnings, Word has gone on to become one of the most popular office tools in the world, and pretty much everyone is familiar with it in one way or another. Word has expanded into mobile platforms and even the web, with these versions offering somewhat reduced capabilities at no cost.

Word also supports far more than just text editing today. In addition to all kinds of complex formatting options, Word lets you add images, shapes, videos, and even 3D objects into documents. Naturally, many of these can't be printed, but the nature of documents is much more focused on the digital side now, so these kinds of features can be useful if you're making documents to be shared and viewed on a laptop or desktop computer. That being said, Word still includes all the tools you need to properly format documents for printing, too. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for this 40-year-old piece of software.