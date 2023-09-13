History is filled with stories of companies that went under due to a clear lack of foresight, but not many failures get to be as recognizable as that of Osborne Computer Corporation. You may have heard of the "Osborne Effect", referring to how quickly a company can crash and burn by getting customers interested in a product that doesn't exist yet. That term was coined some 40 years ago, after Osborne Computer filed for bankruptcy on September 13th, 1983.

Osborne Computer was on the rise

Osborne Computer Corporation was founded just a few years prior to its demise, back in 1980. Adam Osborne and Lee Felsenstein founded the company with the goal of launching an affordable portable computer, and they succeeded in doing so with the Osborne 1. The computer featured a 5-inch display, a Zilog Z80 microprocessor, and 64KB of RAM, but it also shipped with a lot of software — including WordStar and SuperCalc for word processing and spreadsheet creation — that made it significantly more useful out of the box.

Calling it "portable" would be generous compared to today's best laptops (and even the worst ones), but it did have a somewhat compact design and it came with a carrying handle, so the term was technically accurate.

The Osborne 1 was incredibly successful, selling 11,000 units in the first eight months, with 50,000 more on backorder as the company struggled to meet the demand created by the compelling bundle of hardware and software at a relatively low price. At one point, Osborne was selling 10,000 units per month, and the company went from two employees to 3,000 in just one year. While the company cut some corners to meet demand, it seemed set for a massive success.

The Osborne Effect

With the massive success of the Osborne 1, the company began working on a successor that would obviously build on the original while delivering improvements like a bigger screen and improved performance. However, founder Adam Osborne made the crucial mistake of revealing this next-generation machine — the Osborne Executive — along with prototypes like the Osborne Vixen well ahead of their planned launch, in early 1983.

While the company had wanted to keep the new products hidden from the general public until closer to its launch, customers heard of the upcoming machine's capabilities and mass-canceled their orders of the existing Osborne 1, leaving the company with an overflow of stock despite repeatedly lowering the price of the machine. In July 1983, the Osborne 1 was being sold for $1,295, but the next month it was down to $995, and even that didn't do enough to bring sales back up.

The company would eventually file for bankruptcy in September of that year, giving origin to the term "Osborne Effect". As perfectly exemplified by the company, it's what happens when the announcement of a future generation of a product, which isn't available yet, causes a dramatic decrease in interest in the product that's currently available, hurting its sales and potentially taking the company down with it. That's why when you see something like an iPhone announcement, it typically happens just a couple of weeks before the new product is available.

We've seen other instances of the Osborne effect in the tech world, such as Sega starting to talk up its Dreamcast console just two years after launching the Saturn, or Nokia's Stephen Elop acknowledging that the Symbian platform was bound to disappear in a world dominated by ecosystems like Android and iOS, signaling a shift to Windows Phone that would only happen many months later. Of course, in both of these cases, the problems went beyond just early announcements, but they certainly played a big part.

It wasn't all about poor planning

Despite the Osborne Effect playing a major role in hurting the company's sales, there were other factors contributing to its poor financial performance leading to its demise. Osborne was facing major competition from rivals like Kaypro, who offered the KayPro II with otherwise similar specs but a much larger 9-inch display and at a much lower price than that of the Osborne Executive, which still only had a 7-inch screen.

Plus, Apple was already making waves with the Apple II, and IBM had also introduced the PC, which delivered noticeably faster performance and gained a lot of traction with software developers, meaning a lot of software was being made for it. All of this contributed to Osborne's declining sales, even if the Osborne Effect played a major role. It's interesting to think about how quickly the company shot to stardom and how quickly it fell from grace because of its eagerness to introduce a new product. Even some of the worst tech fails in history didn't necessarily lead to a company's demise, but Osborne didn't have time to build enough capital to survive such a disastrous drop in revenue.