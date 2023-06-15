SanDisk Ultra microSD card $30 $70 Save $40 SanDisk Ultra microSD cards provide excellent value with great performance and an even better price. This 400GB card is now on sale for a limited time. $30 at Amazon

Now that the Asus ROG Ally is finally available, you've probably started looking at crucial accessories for the console and have been looking at protective cases as well. But perhaps one of the most important purchases you can make for the ROG Ally is going to be expandable storage. While the console comes with 512GB, you can never have enough, especially if you're downloading and installing recent AAA titles, which can easily come in over 100GB. With that said, we've found an amazing deal on a 400GB microSD card that's perfect for the ROG Ally, which is currently being discounted to just $30 for a limited time.

The SanDisk card offers reasonable performance and is a Class 10 card with read speeds up to 150MB/s. The description of the product does not mention write speeds, but judging by the reviews, this is perfect for the handheld console. Furthermore, since it is a microSD card, it can be used for other products like the Steam Deck, smartphones, and tablets. Thanks to the included adapter, you can even use the card with products with an SD card slot. This would make the card perfect for devices like a laptop or camera.

While microSD cards rarely see failures due to their construction, SanDisk puts your mind at ease thanks to its limited 10-year warranty. Plus, the cards can operate in harsh environments, with a rating that will allow it to function at -13 degrees, all the way up to 185 degrees Fahrenheit. So you can feel confident using these no matter where you travel. So, if you're interested in grabbing this 400GB microSD card, be sure to grab it while you can because this deal is so good, it might not last long.