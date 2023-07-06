Insignia Class F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV $130 $200 Save $70 Amazon's invite-only deal for a $100 TV is probably one of the most coveted, but if you're not into waiting and can deal with 1080p resolution, this 42-inch TV is a killer deal at just $130. $130 at Amazon

Prime Day is almost here and despite Amazon's biggest sales event of the year taking place next week, we've already seen some incredible deals for various products over the past few days. But perhaps one of the most talked about deals for the promotion period next week is the 43-inch Fire TV for just $100.

While it's an incredible deal, it's invite-only, meaning it will be extremely limited. Of course, you can always request an invitation for a chance to secure one, but if you're not in the mood, you can always just grab this Fire TV deal that costs a little bit more, coming in at just $130, but there are some notable differences.

What's great about the F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV?

Perhaps the biggest difference between the $100 Fire TV and the model in this deal is resolution. The $100 model is 4K, versus this model is 1080p. While this can be a pretty huge deal, it might not be that big of a difference if you're not watching 4K content. What makes this model a strong contender is that it's powered by Amazon's Fire TV experience.

This gives you access to all your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and more. Furthermore, you can also buy and rent movies and TV shows through Amazon's Prime service, and you can download games and other apps too. Not only can you use the remote to navigate with physical controls, you can also summon the power of voice assistant Alexa, making it easy to find, control, and launch content from the TV.

For the most part, this TV has everything you'd ever want, and probably more. And for a limited time, it's 35% off, bringing its price down to just $130. Of course, if you need something more, then you can always check out some other deals on the best TVs out right now.