Insignia 43-inch TV $80 $200 Save $120 A 43-inch 1080p LED TV for just $80 for a limited time. $80 at Best Buy

We've seen some excellent deals on some of the best TVs over this past year, but if you've been holding out — this deal is going to be right up your alley. Right now, you're going to be able to pick up this 43-inch Insignia 1080p TV for 60% off its retail price, dropping it down to just $80. Now, this is a limited-time sale that's taking place just for one day, so if you've been itching to get yourself a new TV or just need a secondary one on the cheap, be sure to grab this one while you can.

What's great about the Insignia 43" Class N10 Series LED 1080p TV?

Well, the price for one. Normally this model cost $199, but now, for just one day, you can pick it up for a fraction of that price. As far as specifications go, you're not going to get anything fancy here, but it'll get the job done. The Insignia TV features 1080p resolution with an LED-backlit LCD panel, DTS TruSurround, support for HDMI ARC, VESA support, and more.

For the most part, that's pretty much it, so if you're looking for a smart TV, you're probably going to need to go with another option Luckily, it doesn't cost that much to add that feature with one of the most basic media sticks costing just $15. But overall, the TV has positive reviews, which is great, because sometimes when you get something at a great price, there are sacrifices when it comes to quality.

Why buy the Insignia 43" Class N10 Series LED 1080p TV?

You'll want to pick up this TV if you're looking for an affordable barebone TV. Despite this TV not having smart features, it still offers great value, providing excellent picture quality and little added extras here and there. Remember, this is a daily deal so that means the price won't last long. So be sure to pick one up while you can.