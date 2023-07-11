Source: XGIMI XGIMI Horizon Pro Projector $1200 $1700 Save $500 The XGIMI Horizon Pro is a smart projector running Android TV with a 4K native resolution. This all-time low price for Prime Day is almost too good to be true. $1200 at Amazon

Like many, I use TV shows and movie watching at the end of a long work day to unwind. Whether that was on a 13-inch laptop screen, a 21-inch IPS monitor, or a larger TV once I could afford one, the daily routine rarely wavered. It was a time to check in with my partner, away from the stresses of the day, and reconnect. The one thing it's never been until recently is the quality of the image we were watching. That all changed when I got the XGIMI Horizon Pro, a native 4K DLP projector with AI-powered keystone correction, and now I couldn't live without it.

I use the XGIMI Horizon Pro daily to unwind -- here's why I love it

The first thing to literally take my breath away from this projector was during setup, before I even streamed a single piece of content. XGIMI has an auto keystone correction routine that should be the industry standard, it's that good. It uses a test pattern, a camera on the front of the projector, and some AI to straighten out the keystone shape and also project around any objects between the projector and the screen or wall. It's one of my favorite pieces of any device I've used for the last few years, and with my job that's a LOT of devices. The best part is that it can calibrate in seconds, so you can move it around the house without worrying about long setup times.

Now, I should mention that this projector, good as it is, doesn't have Netflix certification, so it doesn't have the app natively. There are two ways around this, but only one gets you 4K playback. The first is sideloading a different version of the app onto the projector, but it's limited to 1080p streaming. That's not the best considering you really want native 4K sources for this amazing projector. I get around it by using a Roku Ultra or an Apple TV 4K, but you could use any streaming box with 4K output.

The picture quality beats my LED TV or my VA monitor, and the 2,200 lumens mean it has enough power to be used during the day. You'll want to close the curtains though, as bright ambient light levels will wash out the image. If you're looking to upgrade your streaming setup, this projector should be on your list. Even with a 30,000-hour lifespan for the LED lamp, I'm tempted to buy a second just in case because I couldn't live without it.

This deal is time-limited, as it's a lighting deal on Amazon Prime Day, so you'd better hurry if you want one. The deal will be running both days or until stocks run out.