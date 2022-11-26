We all know that some of the biggest Black Friday TV deals tend to focus on the expensive and flashy OLED TVs made by top-tier manufacturers, but if you're on a tight budget, even the sale prices on those TVs can be well outside your range. Don't worry; we've got you covered.

If you were hoping to upgrade your set and improve the viewing experience in your home, you don't need to spend over $1,000; there are plenty of great TVs out there for far less than that. Here are the best 4K TVs under $400 to buy this Black Friday.

Hisense U6HF

Hisense U6HF $300 $530 Save $230 The 50-inch Hisense U6HF hits well above its class, offering a perfect picture for the price. Plus, it gets bright enough to help with glare, and reflections on the screen don't seem to be as prevalent when you're watching. See at Amazon $300 at Amazon

This 50-inch set has a surprisingly good contrast ratio, making it excellent for watching movies at TV. It's powered by FIreTV giving you all the smarts you need to set up your favorite streaming service no problem. One great thing about the Hisense U6HF is that it gets bright enough to help fight of glare more than some other budget TVs tend too.

TCL 4-Series 4K LED TV

TCL 55-inch 4K TV TCL 4-Series 4K LED TV $278 $380 Save $102 This TV from TCL is a great pick for anyone who wants a large 4K TV on a budget with good picture quality. $278 at Walmart

TCL has been making some quality budget TVs for years now, but the TCL 4-Series really stands out thanks to its excellent use of Roku. Having a Roku built-in to your Tv is one of the best ways to stream all your favorite content or even beam YouTube videos from your phone.

Insignia F50 4K QLED TV

Insignia 55-inch 4K QLED TV Insignia F50 55-inch 4K QLED TV $350 $500 Save $150 Best buy's in-house brand can be a little hit or miss, but the Insignia F50 is a fine budget TV. Its biggest feature is its color accuracy out of the box, which is great for really saturated images. $350 at Best Buy

I'm not always a fan of Best Buy's in-house brand, but that doesn't mean they don't produce some good models. The F50 may not be as bright as some other budget TVs out there, but it has an excellent contrast ratio giving it some pretty deep black especially when watching in a dark room. Plus, it has pretty great color accuracy making for some excellent vibrant pictures.

TCL 5-Series 4K QLED TV

TCL 5 Series (S535) TCL 5-Series 4K QLED TV $200 $430 Save $230 The TCL 5 Series comes with features like local dimming, auto game mode, QLED screen, and Dolby Vision support. Plus, it even has local dimming zones making it even better for watching HDR content. $200 at Best Buy

The TCL 5-series actually runs Google TV instead of Roku which is certainly nice if you're already hooked into the Android ecosystem. The bets thing about it is the local dimming zones which help produce even better contrast, a feature a lot of budget TVs just don't get.

Source: VIZIO VIZIO V-Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV $360 $419 Save $59 The VIZIO V-series is probably the one best budget gaming TV thanks to its low input lag. Plus, the display handles reflections well making watching in brighter conditions a pleasant experience. $450 at Best Buy

While this 55-inch doesn't have an HDMI 2.1 port that can support gaming up to a 120Hz refresh rate, it does have extremely low input lag making it an optimal budget TV for any gamer out there. Plus, even though it doesn't have local dimming zones, it still has a pretty decent contrast ratio for some pretty deep lacks.