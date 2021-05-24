Download 4K Videos on Android with this HUAWEI AppGallery App

If you download a lot of videos from YouTube, you might be finding yourself using third-party websites or low-quality apps. Since YouTube does not have any sort of native way to save videos, users have to find alternative methods to do this. 4K Video Downloader is the best way to download a video in the highest quality, for free. Not only do they provide a one-tap solution to download any video, but you can choose the quality and format you’d like to download. This gives more choices and control to the user, to make sure your download is compatible with your device, or project.

While 4K Video Downloader has the best desktop software for downloading videos, they are also available on Android. You can get 4K Video Downloader through the HUAWEI AppGallery, or through a direct APK install from their website.

Download 4K Video Downloader from HUAWEI AppGallery

If you have trouble downloading the app from the HUAWEI AppGallery, you can grab the APK from the official website here.

The Android version of this powerful app includes all of the same download settings as the desktop version. You can choose between many different formats and quality settings. You can even download videos in 8K quality.

The app is very simple to use. You can copy the URL of the video you want to download, then open the app and tap the “Paste link” button. Your video will immediately start downloading in your preferred settings.

4K Video Downloader is used by casual and professional users everywhere. With the Android app, you can take this powerful software with you everywhere you go. Whether you need to download a podcast, song, video element, or anything that you can find on YouTube, 4K Video downloader is the best way to do it.

We thank 4K Video Downloader for sponsoring this post. Our sponsors help us pay for the many costs associated with running XDA, including server costs, full time developers, news writers, and much more. While you might see sponsored content (which will always be labeled as such) alongside Portal content, the Portal team is in no way responsible for these posts. Sponsored content, advertising and XDA Depot are managed by a separate team entirely. XDA will never compromise its journalistic integrity by accepting money to write favorably about a company, or alter our opinions or views in any way. Our opinion cannot be bought.