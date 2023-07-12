DEPSTECH 4K webcam $46 $58 Save $12 DEPSTECH 4K webcam comes with an 8MP Sony sensor 1/3” CMOS image sensor, and it comes with features like autofocus, dual mics, a built-in privacy cover for the camera, and more. It would be a solid addition to any desk setup, and it can be had for less than $50 right now. $46 at Amazon

If you are in need of a camera upgrade, then this DEPSTECH 4K webcam deal might be worth checking out this Prime Day. It's on par with the best webcams out there right now, with support for 4K resolution and features like autofocus, a built-in privacy cover, and more. This webcam is on sale for a limited time and is currently 20% off its MSRP, thanks to this fantastic Amazon Prime Day deal.

What's great about the DEPSTECH 4K webcam?

The DEPSTECH 4K webcam is easy to set up and offers plug-and-play usage. It looks like the Logitech 4K Pro webcam and uses a similar mount to rest on top of your desktop's monitor. Alternatively, you can also place it on a tripod for stable footage using the mount that comes with it. It sports an 8MP Sony CMOS sensor with support for up to 4K resolution at 30fps, and it also comes with features like automatic light correction and autofocus to ensure you look your best during video calls.

Another highlight of the DEPSTECH 4K webcam is that it comes with a built-in privacy cover that shuts the lens when it's not in use. The cover also protects the lens from dirt and debris, ensuring the quality of the footage you get out of it is great. This particular webcam also connects to your PC via a USB-A port and requires no additional drives to work with Windows, macOS, etc. Overall, it's a great option to consider and one of the best deals on PC accessories during Prime Day if you're someone who spends a lot of time on video calls and is looking to upgrade to a better webcam on a tight budget.