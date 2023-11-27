HP FX900 Pro Gen 4 Gaming SSD $180 $250 Save $70 Add 4TB of speedy PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD storage this Black Friday to your computer or PlayStation for just $180. That's an astonishing price for a drive that can reach speeds of 7,300 MB/s reads and 6,700 MB/s writes. $180 at Amazon (4TB)

Black Friday deals keep on rolling in, with some deeply discounted prices on PC hardware like CPUs, GPUs, and especially speedy SSDs. Adding a great NVMe M.2 SSD to your system can be a literal game-changer regarding overall system responsiveness. The trade-off is that they're expensive, limiting the amount of speedy storage you can add for your budget. That isn't the case with the HP FX900 Pro, which has 4TB of storage capacity for only $180 during Black Friday. That's cheaper than many 2TB drives and saves you $70 off the usual, already-affordable price. This is the cheapest price we've seen all year for this particular drive, and it won't stay in stock for long.

What's great about the HP FX900 Pro?

The HP FX900 Pro is one of the fastest PCIe 4.0 drives, rated to deliver read speeds of up to 7,400MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,700MB/s. That's over twice the performance of PCIe 3.0 drives and 13x the speeds of SATA III SSDs. As for endurance, it's rated at 2,400 TBW, and HP backs it with a five-year warranty. There's also a graphene heat spreader under the label, which will help it transfer heat away from the controller. It's not a full-blown aluminum heatsink, but your motherboard might already have one of those, and a laptop won't have space to install it if it does.

The biggest draw here after the speeds is the capacity. With 4TB, you'll have ample space for downloading your Steam library, for editing videos or photographs, storing high-res music, or any of the things that you tend to limit when you're worrying about storage space.

This Gen 4 drive is a drop-in upgrade for laptops, PCs, and even the PlayStation 5. You're getting solid performance, tons of storage capacity, and reliability here for significantly less than the rest of the competition. And that's worth checking out, but you better do it fast, as these will be gone quickly at prices this low.