LEVEN JS600 SSD 4TB Internal Solid State Drive $140 $180 Save $40 This is a fantastic deal on a 4TB SATA SSD that can be the perfect upgrade for an older laptop or even a current desktop PC. $140 at Amazon

There's no better upgrade for a laptop or PC than increasing your storage. Of course, depending on the application, there are different options available like HDDs, NVMe M.2 SSDs, and SATA SSDs. If you're looking to upgrade an older laptop or need to increase the storage of your PC but want some speed behind the data, a SATA SSD is the best way to go. While it isn't going to be the fastest option available, it's the best middle ground when it comes to storage capacity and speed. During Prime Day, you can pick up this 4TB SATA SSD for just $140 for a limited time.

What's great about the Leven 4TB JS600 SATA SSD?

This 4TB SATA SSD is a budget model, but it still offers lots of great features, the most important being that it has sequential read speeds of up to 560MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 500MB/s. This is relatively quick and should be a huge difference if you're upgrading from a standard HDD.

When it comes to the size of the drive, you're looking at a 2.5-inch model, which means it'll work great in an older laptop, but it can also be popped into a full-size desktop as well, making it a versatile storage product. As far as reliability, Leven offers a Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF) rating of two million hours, which is quite a bit of time.

More importantly, the company provides a three-year warranty with its drive, which should put your mind at ease if you've never heard of the company before. So if you've been thinking about upgrading your storage on the cheap, this is going to be a great way to add 4TB to that older laptop, PlayStation, or even desktop PC.