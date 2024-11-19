You may have noticed there’s a lot more news about ransomware and other malware attacks on Windows than on macOS. The reason is simple. Hackers hit Windows because that’s where the most security holes are found. For instance, in June, Microsoft patched a flaw that allowed hackers to remotely execute commands and gain access to Windows 11 and 10 systems simply by being on the same Wi-Fi network.

In November’s Patch Tuesday, the company addressed 91 vulnerabilities across its software, including four zero-day flaws, two of which were actively exploited. You've probably already heard of all of that though, so here are a few things you might not know.

5 Windows users face 600M+ cyberattacks daily

You read that right

Last month, Microsoft released its Digital Defense Report for 2024, the latest edition of its annual cybersecurity analysis. In the 114-page document, the Redmond-based company highlighted, among other findings, the massive growth in cyber threats targeting its customers over the past year.

According to the report, Windows users deal with over 600 million cyberattacks every day, ranging from ransomware and phishing to identity theft. Over 99% of these attacks target passwords, taking advantage of weak, reused, or stolen credentials. Trojans are the most common threat on Windows, making up 50% of detections. This includes well-known malware families such as Trickbot, Emotet, Dridex, and AgentTesla, along with a bunch of generic variants, according to Bitdefender.

4 Over 4,000 identity attacks hit Windows every second

And Microsoft processes 65 trillion threat signals daily

In the Digital Defense Report 2023, Microsoft revealed it blocks an astonishing 4,000 identity attacks every second. These attacks typically involve tactics like credential stuffing, where attackers use stolen usernames and passwords to break into accounts, or phishing campaigns designed to trick people into handing over their login details.

Microsoft also revealed that it processes 65 trillion signals daily — that’s over 750 billion signals every second. These signals are analyzed using advanced data analytics and AI algorithms to identify and defend against digital threats and cybercriminal activity. While not all these threats are aimed at Windows systems, many target other Microsoft services, including Azure, Microsoft 365, and more.

3 Microsoft can't seem to avoid getting hacked

AI features come first over cybersecurity for the tech giant

The world’s biggest tech company has a security problem. In January 2024, Microsoft revealed that it was hit by a nation-state attack on its corporate systems from the same Russian-backed hackers behind the SolarWinds attack. The group, known as Nobelium (or Midnight Blizzard), was able to access the email accounts of some of Microsoft’s senior leadership team late last year.

By March 2024, Microsoft confirmed that the attacks were still going on. The company found that Midnight Blizzard was using information stolen from their email systems to try to gain further unauthorized access.

This is just the latest in a string of security breaches. In early 2021, Chinese hackers targeted Microsoft Exchange servers with zero-day exploits, giving them access to email accounts and allowing them to install malware on servers used by businesses. Then, last year, Chinese hackers breached US government emails through a Microsoft Cloud vulnerability, affecting 22 organizations and over 500 people, including US government employees working on national security.

2 Plenty of Windows users are still using exposed passwords

And many reuse the same passwords everywhere

Password-based attacks are a major threat to Windows users, yet many people neglect basic cybersecurity practices. According to Microsoft’s threat research team, 44 million Windows accounts were found to be using usernames and passwords leaked online after breaches at other platforms.

This puts users at risk of common attacks like password spraying, phishing, and breach replay, which uses stolen passwords from one breach to try accessing other accounts. These attacks are inexpensive and easy to execute on a large scale. Microsoft says that it blocks over 1,000 password attacks per second and that the accounts that do get compromised lack multifactor authentication.

1 Microsoft apps are often impersonated

More often than you'd think

Hackers often impersonate Windows apps like Word, Excel, OneDrive, and even Edge in social engineering scams to spread malware. Cisco found that 38% of malicious email attachments worldwide are Microsoft Office files, like Word, PowerPoint, and Excel.

Earlier this year, a malicious email campaign targeted Microsoft Office users in US organizations with a remote access Trojan (RAT) disguised as legitimate software. Called “PhantomBlu,” the campaign involved fake emails from a made-up accounting service, asking recipients to download a Microsoft Word file to view their monthly salary report. The email included instructions for opening the password-protected file, which actually installed the NetSupport RAT malware.

Steering clear of cybersecurity threats is easy

Windows users, like everyone else, are vulnerable to cybersecurity threats, but staying safe isn’t difficult. Most threats can be avoided by using a strong password and enabling two-factor authentication. Adding a good antivirus program and a reliable VPN can further enhance your security. If you’re a Windows 11 user, enabling these 10 security settings can help keep your PC safe.