I remember it like it was yesterday. Sitting at home, a teenager in college, nearly complete with my Associate's Degree, I watched as Microsoft revealed the very first Surface device. It was the Surface RT. I've always been a close watcher of Microsoft, and I've never quite seen anything like this before in such a compact form factor. I've never seen Microsoft go for its own flagship hardware, just like Apple did with the best MacBooks.

Compared to the best laptops of the time, the integrated kickstand on this Surface, the Type Cover keyboard, and the touch screen, all impressed me so much that I ended up going out and buying it for my own use in college. I held on to that Surface for so many years (and I still have it today), but little did I know that over a decade later, I would still be impressed with each and every Microsoft Surface event. Since the Surface RT was first revealed, Microsoft really has one-upped itself. Each Surface device and launch gets better and better, and there are five in particular from recent times that hold firm in my memory.

1 Surface Neo

My list starts with the Surface Neo. Yes, I know this product is all but dead, but when I first saw it on the stage during Microsoft's October 2019 Surface event, my jaw dropped to the floor the same way that I did when I first saw Surface RT many years ago. It was just so different. A PC with two screens, and a hinge down the middle supporting Surface Pen? A keyboard that can clip to the bottom screen? A Surface PC that is so unbelievably thin, and running a next-generation version of Windows known as Windows 10X? It all was just so amazing.

Of course, being a Microsoft product, the Surface Neo never saw the light of the day. Fueled by factors like Windows 10X not being finished, issues with Intel's Lakefield chips, and the pandemic, it was canceled, and instead, we got the Surface Duo (which itself is now dead, too). But Neo still lives on in products like the Yoga Book 9i, which takes many inspirations from Microsoft's dream product for a dual-screen PC.

2 Surface Studio

Another Surface product that downright impressed me was the Surface Studio in 2016. This was one that I never saw coming. Up until his moment, Surface PCs were all about the portability aspect. Never did I expect Microsoft to invent its own full-on Surface-branded desktop PC. Surface Studio was a marvel of engineering and unlike other all-in-one computers of the time, this one was next-level. It was the first desktop PC designed by Microsoft, with touches from the Surface line that we've come to know and love. You could pull the screen down thanks to the hinge, use a Surface Pen on the large 27-inch screen, and even use an accessory like the Surface Dial on the screen in apps like Photoshop. All of these things were unheard of at the time.

3 Surface Laptop

Surface Neo and Surface Studio were both stunners, but nobody ever saw Microsoft Surface Laptop coming in 2017. While Surface Pro devices were gaining traction, the problem was that not everybody needed a tablet PC or a tablet to replace a PC. What if you still wanted a regular laptop? Well, with the Surface Laptop, Microsoft came out strong in 2017 with its own version of the MacBook. This Surface was directly aimed at students, powered by a new streamlined version of Windows known as Windows 10S. It also featured a fancy Alcantara fabric keyboard, which was basically unheard of at a time when laptops were all metal or plastic. Though the Surface Laptop had its critics at the time, the product still lives on strong, and we have the Surface Laptop 5 today with features like a replaceable SSD.

4 Surface Pro 8

Up until the Surface Pro 7, critics pointed out the fact that Microsoft's Surface lineup had been rinse-and-repeat for years at that point. The design of the device was mainly the same. Thick ugly bezels. In 2021, though, Microsoft silenced those critics. The new Surface Pro 8, taking inspiration from the Surface Pro X, drastically redesigned the mainstream Surface Pro lineup, to align it with the launch of Windows 11. The bezels on the side of the Surface Pro 8 were slimmer, the Type Cover changed to include a new Surface Pen which supports haptics, and the Surface even got a replaceable SSD. There even was Thunderbolt support.

5 Surface Laptop Studio

Last on the list is the Surface Laptop Studio. I began this piece by talking about how the Surface RT was my first Surface, but the Surface Laptop Studio is my current everyday computer and Surface. Just like how the Surface Pro changed what people think of the PC and a laptop, the Surface Laptop Studio did the same. This new laptop from Microsoft was quite innovative when it first launched in 2021. You could pull the screen towards you and use it in an easel mode, push the screen flat and use it as a tablet, and even enjoy a haptic touchpad, and get haptic support on the screen with the Surface Pen. It also was one of Microsoft's most powerful Surface devices of all time with 11th-generation Intel H-series CPUs and RTX 3050 Ti graphics. Even until 2023, the Surface Laptop Studio still holds strong for me, and the new Surface Laptop Studio 2 just made it even better with more powerful specs like 13th-gen Intel CPUs and Nvidia RTX 40-series graphics.

What are your favorites?

The Surface lineup has a lot of heritages, so I only went through five of my all-time favorite devices, but there's so much more that I could have mentioned. I didn't even touch on things like the Surface Hub, or the Surface Book, both of which turned heads when Microsoft announced them. So, are these your favorites? Or, what was your first Surface? Even though there's been a big change at Microsoft, and Panos Panay is leaving the company, I'm still sure Microsoft can keep innovating, listening to fan feedback, and making great Surface devices.