There have been plenty of Apple Watch features that have changed my life, and some of them are obvious, like being able to pay for items from my wrist, automatically syncing Apple Fitness+ workouts, and more. But the Apple Watch, from the highest-end Apple Watch Ultra right down to models that are several generations old, has plenty more to offer, especially when it comes to apps.

Everyone has a unique selection of apps they love that are suited to their specific daily priorities and habits. These include ones that come baked in, like Apple Wallet and Apple Fitness+. But there are a few more that I rely on every day.

1 Direct music and podcast playback

With the Apple Watch, you can listen to tunes or podcasts while you go for a walk or run without even needing your phone. Yes, you can stream music on your Apple Watch without a phone, and even without a cellular connection. You don't even need an Apple Music subscription since you can also download music from Spotify to your Apple Watch. (You do need Spotify Premium to download content for offline listening.)

So if you don’t have an Apple Watch with cellular connectivity, download an Apple Music or Spotify playlist or podcast to your phone. With Apple Music, select the feature in the Watch app on your iPhone to Automatically Add Recent Music to the Watch so all tunes and playlists you download show up there, too. Once downloaded, you can easily access the tunes, look at recommendations, and flip through various albums, including custom-made ones as well, with Apple Music. It’s simple to open either app, connect to an audio source like a pair of Apple AirPods (you can also connect your Apple Watch to other Bluetooth headphones or earbuds), then enjoy. I have a workout playlist full of upbeat music that I often listen to when I go for my weekend morning walks. With Spotify, I'll sometimes download podcasts to listen to during a walk.

2 Menstrual cycle tracking

Cycle tracking is an important feature that I have been leveraging for years with whatever smartwatch or fitness tracker I’m using. And it’s no different with the Apple Watch, though this device adds another layer of usability.

What’s great about using cycle tracking on Apple Watch is that you don’t have to rely only on the Apple Health app to review details. Once you set up menstrual cycle tracking on your iPhone, you can call up the app right from the Watch, log symptoms, see the next predicted period or a history of cycles, and even receive reminders to prepare accordingly. I rely on this feature, well, monthly.

3 Activity app

It’s a simple one, but the Activity app is at the heart and soul of the Apple Watch. So, a list of life-changing apps for the smartwatch wouldn’t be complete without it. The Activity app is so motivating because it lets you know where you stand in your day when it comes to achieving goals. For Apple users, that’s called “closing your rings.” You can tap the app at any time to see a visual representation of the rings and how much more you need to do to close them.

The Activity app also shows one-on-one competition standings if you’re engaged in one with someone as well as awards achievements. It’s a great, quick way to see where you are without worrying about numbers. You can focus on doing your best to close each ring, or at least get as close as possible to doing so each day.

4 Using Messenger

I don’t use Messenger, one of the best messaging apps, all that often. But being able to read and even reply to messages right from my wrist is useful.

There have been a few occasions, for example, when I was selling something through the Facebook Marketplace and arranging a pick-up but missed messages since I wasn't constantly checking my phone. Since I can tap into Messenger on my watch, I can go about my day and send a quick reply or simply reply with a “thanks.” I can also do this for personal messages that don’t require anything more than a simple one-word response, as well as see the friend requests my son sends through Messenger Kids.

5 Reminding myself to drink water

I’m terrible at remembering and motivating myself to drink the required amount of water every day, which is why an app like Water Reminder is a game-changer for people like me. Once downloaded, you can log every drink you have throughout the day right from your wrist, including not only water but also coffee, tea, red wine, and other liquids (you’ll need to subscribe to add less common items like smoothies, energy, and protein drinks). Each is calculated based on its water content and added to your running daily tally.

The default daily goal is 2,640mL, which is the recommended amount for an adult, but you can adjust this as needed. You can also add details like gender, age, weight, height, and average activity to get more personalized data.

The percentage slider moves towards the goal, helping encourage you to hydrate through reminders. You can choose to set reminders for every 20 minutes up to every five hours. There are also awards and personal goals, like staying hydrated, losing weight, or getting fit. Water is so important to your overall health and wellness, and this app has helped me drink more.

What apps will you use?

The great thing about Apple Watch apps is that there are so many available, so it’s easy to find a selection that feels totally personalized to you. Your favorite apps might be different from mine, fut for me, these five apps have really made a difference. All these apps exist on my iPhone as well. But there’s a particular convenience in being able to access them right from my wrist.

Combined with all the cool Apple Watch tips and tricks you can discover as you continue to familiarize yourself with the smartwatch, there’s a good reason why the Apple Watch is named one of the best smartwatches.