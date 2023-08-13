There's no doubt that Microsoft is one of the more impressive technology giants. Over the years, and in the last few years in particular, it's reinvented itself and its products. Windows 11 brought a massive redesign and new features, and Surface products have also risen up to be among some of the best laptops. Microsoft even positioned itself at the front of the AI arms race with Bing Chat and the upcoming Copilot. And let's not forget Azure and Microsoft's race to be one of the world's best cloud service providers.

The reinvention at Microsoft, though, often means that good products end up getting the ax. — and no, I'm not just talking about Windows Phone. As a Microsoft fan who closely follows the company's every move, there are five apps in particular that I feel Microsoft killed off too soon.

1 Cortana on Windows

Let's start with Cortana. While she was technically born in 2001 in the Halo video game franchise, the virtual assistant was born in 2014 with Windows Phones and eventually made its way over to Windows PCs on Windows 10. But it always had a popularity problem. Cortana came at a time when Siri was already booming and more feature-complete. Microsoft was busy adding features to Cortana that Siri already had, and people simply didn't care about. This eventually led to Microsoft repositioning Cortana as an office assistant for writing emails and other tasks on Teams.

Now, with Microsoft going all-in on AI and using Copilot, the company has put Cortana on Windows to rest. The Cortana app on Windows 11 is ceasing to exist as a standalone app and has already started to be depreciated (although it'll continue to exist on Outlook mobile, Teams mobile, Teams display, and Teams Rooms). This is fine since Copilot is basically better than anything Cortana would do. It can integrate with the operating system for switching a PC to dark mode, doing voice transcription, and more. Is Copilot Cortana reborn? We'll soon find out.

2 Xbox Console Companion

As someone who owns a Windows PC and an Xbox, I always loved the Xbox Companion app. This app was launched back in 2014 and helped in integrating Xbox features on Windows PC, so you could see achievements, browse games, and access game captures. With the boom of Game Pass, though, Microsoft started pushing users over to the new Xbox app, which does a lot of the same things as the Companion app. Sadly, it means Microsoft is now deprecating the Companion app, effective Aug. 28, 2023. It's not even installed on Windows 11 by default anymore, and it's not in the Microsoft Store without a direct link.

The biggest feature I'll miss? The older app allowed you to download and share clips captured on your console from your PC, which is critical for, you know, being socialwith your Xbox. The new Xbox app has yet to get this feature. While you can share clips from your console to your PC with OneDrive, I hope Microsoft will add the functionality to the official Xbox app.

3 Windows Movie Maker

Source: Internet Archive

Third up is Windows Movie Maker. Like many of you, this app was critical to my childhood. It was around starting in 2000 and was included in Windows Me, Windows XP, and Windows Vista. It was just excellent for young and upcoming video editors. The app had a beautiful timeline-based interface and was a quick and easy way to add titles, transitions, voiceover, and edit videos on a PC. I always called it the iMovie of Windows, and it was a decent reason to avoid buying a great Mac if all you wanted to do was simple video editing.

Sadly, though, Windows Movie Maker no longer exists. It slowly faded into the Windows Live brand and Windows Life Essentials, which itself ceased to exist in the early 2010s. Microsoft eventually faded these features into the video editor in the Photos app, but it's still not as complete as it once was. Sure, there's now Clipchamp, which has the timeline and video editing features of Movie Maker, but it's not the same. It's simply a web-based app, and not a traditional desktop app like Movie Maker once was.

4 Zune

Yes, we know Zune was one of Microsoft's biggest embarrassments before the Windows Phone, but that's not what I'm talking about. I'm here for software. It's true that the Zune media management software was essentially Microsoft's version of iTunes, but I have many fond memories of it. Though I never owned a Zune, I downloaded the app on my Windows PC and loved it as a media manager. Back in the days before streaming music was a thing, I could play the songs I already had on my PC, and use the app as a media player. I also loved the ability to rip songs from CDs, too. You even could customize the app and set a background and enjoy full-screen album art when listening to music. Unlike Windows Media Player, Zune's tile-based interface was clean, futuristic, and felt natural for managing music.

The Zune ecosystem was killed off in 2012, and remaining subscribers were moved over to the Groover platform, but you can still download and use the Zune app in 2023 if you please. Unfortunately, it's pretty much in an unstable state, and now I depend on the Windows Media Player instead. Long live Zune!

5 MSN Sports app

Finally, I land on MSN Sports. This app used to be part of Windows 10, but it faded out back in July 2021. We now have widgets in Windows 11 that redirect to a web-based sports experience, but the app was so much better. If you were a sports fan like me, you could build a personal experience where you could pin a favorite team to your Start Menu, manage your favorite sports and get different in-app backgrounds for each sport (clay for tennis, tires for racing, baseball field for baseball), and have a Today screen that listed all your headlines in one place.

Microsoft just doesn't have this much attention to detail anymore, and the web-based experience is just straight-up boring without all the backgrounds. As I argued a few weeks ago, Microsoft is just too busy shoving Edge down people's throats to care about dedicated apps anymore.

What app and service is next?

I went through five of my favorite apps that Microsoft killed off too soon, but there's a lot more that I could have gone through. There's a dedicated website dubbed killedbymicrosoft that has a list of products, services, and apps, that the company killed off. Things like Internet Explorer, and Microsoft Band all now live in the recycle bin in the sky, and it makes me wonder what will Microsoft kill next. Of course, that's what happens when you're a Microsoft fan like me. You always worry if your favorite app will one day stop working.