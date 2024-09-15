macOS Sequoia, and earlier versions of macOS, come with a collection of default apps that help you with productivity, note-taking, and much more. Great first-party apps are one of the better reasons to pick up a high-end Mac over a comparable Windows PC. In fact, I think some default macOS apps are underutilized, like the Preview app. Another huge perk of using the macOS defaults is that they're free, forever. Meanwhile, on other operating systems such as Windows 11 and ChromeOS, things like Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace can require subscriptions.

With that being said, there are certainly areas where third-party developers and open-source projects provide a better experience than Apple's own apps. If you're a Mac user, we strongly recommend you consider replacing five macOS apps with these third-party replacements. You'll get more customization, better features, and improve your productivity as a result.

5 iTerm2

This is a customizable terminal emulator that'll put the macOS Terminal to shame

We'll start off with a niche app that can help macOS power users needing command-line tools often. For these programs and commands, there's the default macOS Terminal app. While it's a decent option for users that only need the Terminal occasionally, we recommend replacing it with a terminal emulator if you find yourself using it frequently, or if you feel limited by the default options. iTerm2 is a fantastic terminal emulator that offers a few extra features on top of what Terminal provides, plus a ton of customization tools.

There's a lot to like about iTerm2, from split panes that let you organize your console to customizable hotkeys and built-in support for separate shells. The hotkeys are great because they let you immediately bring iTerm2 to the foreground, which is crucial for when you're referencing guides or documentation while working in a console on the same monitor.

A copy mode lets you freeze the contents of your screen, and this is something you probably didn't know you needed. This is just the tip of the iceberg — iTerm2 is packed with features and customization options, and better yet, it's free and open-source.

iTerm2 iTerm2 is a free and open-source replacement for the macOS Terminal, serving as a terminal emulator that adds plenty of new features and customization tools. Download at iTerm2

4 Adobe Acrobat Reader

It's a cross-platform PDF and file viewer that could be better than Preview

The biggest knock against macOS default apps is that they often don't play nice with third-party devices. Many of us use Android or Windows devices that don't have access to Apple's first-party apps, creating a disjointed experience. That's why, as much as I love Preview, I use Adobe Acrobat Reader as my default PDF viewer on macOS. It works great in a browser, as a standalone Mac app, and is available on plenty of other platforms. It's also one of the few Adobe tools that can be used without a subscription, at least in basic mode.

Adobe Acrobat Reader is superior to Preview for PDF viewing, editing, and markup for a few reasons. For starters, a lot of official documents and contracts you may run into are Adobe Interactive PDFs, which you'll need Adobe Acrobat for in order to fill and sign. It's also excellent for collaboration. You can upload your PDFs and files to the cloud with 15GB of free file storage.

From there, you can access files on other devices, share them with others, and even create shareable links for easy a