We spend so much of our workdays doing rather arduous and tedious tasks, especially if you're working on a computer of any kind. Renaming files, converting PDFs; these are the things that can take way longer than they ought to. In 2005, Apple released Automator, which allows users to automate repetitive tasks easily, without the need for knowledge of programming. I once overlooked Automator as I thought it wouldn't be able to help in my day-to-day work, but these 5 workflows have done wonders to improve my productivity.

5 Bulk renaming of files

One of the most tedious tasks