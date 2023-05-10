Google I/O is underway, and it's a conference that, despite all of the hype, has often been primarily aimed at developers. The company will typically share its plans for the next year with developers, including changes coming to the Play Store or Android API updates. This year, the company unveiled some new generative AI technology, some changes with Flutter, and some new features in Firebase. These are five of the coolest things for developers that the company unveiled at Google I/O 2023.

1 Generative AI for Google Play Store listings

Have you had a hard time creating text for your Google Play Store listing? Generative AI is here to help. Starting today, you'll be able to use Google's AI technology to generate a draft of your store listing. It's an experimental feature that you provide a couple of prompts to, and you can make changes if you find that it's nearly there but isn't perfect.

However, that's not all that Google is making use of AI for on the Google Play Store. Google will also provide review summaries so that you can see at a glance what people enjoy about your app. It will start with English reviews and with positive feedback only, though it's expected to be expanded in the future.

2 Flutter is still doing well

Flutter has been growing in usage, and Google was happy to share that the framework was used to build the company's new Nearby Share for Windows application. It also powers the new Google Play Console app that lets developers monitor their app statistics, sales, and trends. Google also shared that there are over one million applications published using Flutter, and they come from all over the world in all manner of applications. From the French railway travel app SNCF Connect to the new Ubuntu Linux installer, Flutter is truly everywhere these days.

3 Price experiments for in-app purchases

If you're a developer who wants to experiment and find an optimal price point for an in-app purchase, you'll soon be able to run price experiments directly in your Play Console. This means you can test different price points for different users in different markets so that you can tell where you may be overcharging or undercharging users. This feature is said to be coming later this month, so keep an eye out for it!

4 Chatbot with PaLM API

Firebase extensions are serverless solutions that you can use to add features to your app quickly and easily. The new Chatbot with PaLM API allows you to add intelligent chat capabilities to your app, making use of Google's advancements in generative AI. It's a Firebase extension currently in its preview stage, but you'll be able to try it out and see how it works in your app with minimal work required.

If an older version of your app is now broken and you're worried that users won't update, you won't have to worry anymore. Google is building tools so that if an app in the foreground crashes repeatedly and a more recent version is available, Google Play will automatically enable updates for that app. Developers will also be able to prompt users on specific versions to update and this will be available for all apps that are built with app bundles in the coming months.

These are some of our favorite developer features unveiled at Google I/O, but we're sure there's going to be more news to come!